Aston Martin DB9 on 26-Inch Wheels Looks Like It Needs Antibiotics

It's well known that Aston Martin makes some of the most beautiful cars out there. By nature, these are chic and elegant, not to mention very fast, and definitely don’t need any modifications, especially not when it comes to the design.
However, the owner of this DB9 would beg to differ, so he
ruined tuned his ride. Otherwise a fine light blue example with clean everything, from the paint to the interior and engine bay, it has received a very controversial wheel set. The pattern may work for the British grand tourer, but the size is something else entirely.
You are looking at 26-inch Ruccis that have elevated the ground clearance of the DB9, making it look far less appealing, this writer thinks. On a more positive note, returning it back to OEM condition should be a walk in the park for the most part, presuming that the original wheels are still available, because unlike other crazy cars on massive alloys that we’ve covered, equipping them didn’t require any chopping.
Registered in Tennessee, this Aston Martin DB9, which appears to have been made in 2013, has won several prizes at local car shows, the owner proudly reveals. We just hope he doesn’t get any more crazy ideas when it comes to his fine British machine, because even these wheels are simply too much.
Now, before moving on to the video that highlights the GT, we will remind you that when it left the factory floor, about eight years ago, it was capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 4.6 seconds, regardless of the transmission. Speaking of which, it came with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, mated to a 5.9-liter V12 engine that produced 510 bhp and 457 (620 Nm) of torque. Top speed was rated at 183 mph (295 kph).
