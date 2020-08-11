Aston Martin "Vantage Veloster" Face Swap Is Actually Good

For most people, the only way to have an affordable Aston Martin is to buy one that's been wrecked. On the other hand, Hyundai has begun to make amazingly affordable sports cars, like the Veloster N. Can you imagine a mixture of the two?
This week, Aston launched the DBX, its first-ever crossover-SUV. It's actually pretty cool, capable of decent off-roading, and shaped better than most of its rivals. But there are those who think the British mark should stick to sports cars and GTs.
Ever noticed how many of their cars start with a V? There's the exotic Vulcan, the V8 Vantage, the Vanquish, Valkyrie, and Valhalla, to name just the modern ones. That's probably what motivated the creation of this face swap rendering by Israeli artist superrenderscars.
People have been saying the front end of the Veloster N over the Vantage looks natural, like it's a real car. Obviously, some of you hate this kind of image, as it's rather pointless. But most see the entertainment value of looking at two cars/brands from a different perspective.
"Veloster" Just sounds like a word for speed, so Aston Martin might have eventually used it if Hyundai didn't start making this asymmetrical coupe back in 2011. Mind you, the first-generation model wasn't particularly fast (or fun) but this one is all of the above thanks to a 2-liter turbo.
There's something interesting we've been meaning to share about the Veloster N. According to some owners, the base model doesn't pass noise regulations in some states while the Performance model is fine because it's got butterfly exhaust valves. Doesn't that sound like a supercar problem to have? You can quote us on that one.
In any case, Hyundai is no strange to making sleek coupes. There's the Tiburon, which was kind of ugly, as well as the Genesis Coupe that went out of production just four years ago.
On the other hand, Aston Martin's idea of an affordable car is putting one of Mercedes-AMG's inline-6 twin-turbo powertrains in the Vantage. We wonder what would happen in a drag race between one of those and a 2021 Kia Stinger GT.
