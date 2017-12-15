autoevolution
 

Aston Martin Committed To Manual V8 Vantage and Roadster, V12 Also Considered

The V8 Vantage unveiled with pomp and circumstance in November is an interesting evolution of the entry-level Aston Martin, mostly because of its driving-focused sports car credentials. The twin-turbo V8 designed and developed by Mercedes-AMG is another evolution from the preceding model, which relied on two special version of Jaguar Land Rover’s AJ V8.
Probably the biggest departure from the 2005 V8 Vantage is the styling, which steps away from the elegance of the DB11 with aggressive design cues. The hunkered-down looks and more driver-oriented persona are furthered by the short wheelbase, which helps when the going gets twisty.

The thing is, Aston Martin isn’t interested in the numbers game with the V8 Vantage. This approach to the car’s philosophy allows the British automaker to gift the $149,995 newcomer with a good ol’ manual box, which has been confirmed for production by head honcho Andy Palmer.

An all-new Vantage Roadster is also in the making, with both the manual-equipped model and the open-top bruiser set to be launched within the next “18 months to two years” according to Autocar. And as expected, there’s hope for the new V12 Vantage as well, but there’s still some work to do until Aston Martin can confirm the AE31 for its smallest product.

Palmer told the British publication that “the V12 is a question we’ll consider.” More to the point, “it is very possible” from a technical standpoint. “The engine bay has been designed to replicate that of the DB11, so the pick-up points and so on are all there. The V12 would fit without the need for extensive modifications,” the chief executive added.

As for the downsides, Palmer identified with this transition from eight to twelve cylinders for the Vantage, the difference in weight and front-to-rear weight distribution are certain to change the character of the two-seater sports car. Looking back at the former-gen V12 Vantage, it’s safe to say that Aston Martin doesn’t have any solid reason to drop development of the new one. After all, when was too much ever enough, especially for an automaker that wishes to up its yearly sales volume?
