Asteroid Hits Europe as NASA and Other Unable to Stop It in Impact Game

Not long ago, a group of scientists, including from NASA, got together In Vienna, Austria, for the 7th IAA Planetary Defense Conference. Among the many things being discussed there, the scientists played something like an impact game, trying to see how fast the world can react and stop an asteroid bound for Earth. And the grim reality is not only we can't do that fast enough, but there’s absolutely nothing we can do to stop such an event.

1 photo