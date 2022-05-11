Ascari KZ1: The Forgotten British Supercar Powered by a Deafening BMW M-Tuned V8

If you've never heard about Ascari Cars, you aren’t alone. That’s because the now-defunct carmaker was around from 1994 to 2010 and never really got to blow people’s minds with its products due to financial difficulties.
Named after the legendary Alberto Ascari, the company started with the Chevy V8-powered FGT concept in 1995. A proper mid-engine sports car conceived for the track, it was subsequently fitted with a Ford V8 and homologated for the British GT Championship, where Ascari owner Klaas Zwart drove it to victory in its first outing. From 1998 to 1999, 17 examples of a street-legal version called Ecosse were built, but to meet European emissions standards, all of them received Hartge-tuned BMW engines.
Determined to create an even better car, Zwart and his team began developing a successor for the FGT/ Ecosse in the early 2000s. The project received the name KZ1 (after the owner’s initials) and was supervised by Dave Minter, formerly with Lotus, a man with more than 25 years of experience within the British sports car industry.
motorsport-derived tech. At its core stood a cutting-edge carbon honeycomb monocoque with a tubular steel rear frame. The Lotus-like suspension system was fully independent, with double wishbones, anti-roll bars, and adjustable coilovers on all four corners. Stopping power was provided by AP Racing six-piston front and four-pot rear calipers, which hugged big, cross-dilled, and vented rotors.
Designed by former Zakspeed F1 stylist Paul Brown, the carbon fiber body that covered the chassis was extensively wind-tunnel tested for superior aerodynamics, yet it was also pleasing to the eye. Unlike the weirdly elongated Ecosse, the KZ1 was harmoniously shaped, well-proportioned, and looked like the kind of supercar one would’ve expected from a far more established brand.
The same can be said about the interior, which was uncluttered and driver-oriented but also oozed luxury. It featured two comfortable bucket seats, a dashboard adorned with all the right gauges, and a small center console, all covered in fine leather and aluminum trims.
track-focused KZ1-R. While the latter came with additional aero upgrades and a much more spartan cabin, both were powered by the same German V8.
Since the British company opted to use BMW units for the previous Ecosse, they decided to take a similar route with the KZ1. However, instead of purchasing them from tuners Hartge, they went right to the source this time and signed a deal with the Bavarians’ Motorsport division.
Thus, M engineers took the established S62 V8 and upgraded it for mid-engine duties in the new supercar. Initially used in the E39 M5 and the Z8 roadster, the naturally-aspirated motor was given a new, dry-sump lubrication system and a comprehensive tune-up, allowing it to spit out 500 hp (520 for the KZ1-R) at 7,000 rpm and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm.
In September 2003, at Race Resort Ascari in Southern Spain, the beautiful mid-engine KZ1 made its public debut, much to the delight of those who already paid £235,000 (around $312,817 back then and $488,783 today) to own one. Some of the buyers were allowed to drive it around the private track, and, as you would expect, the feedback was positive. In the next couple of years, it was thoroughly refined, and by 2005 the production version was ready for delivery.
Automotive publications were allowed to test it, and the vast majority of them praised the way it maneuvered and the immense amount of grip it provided. Moreover, everyone was thrilled with the improved S62, which provided an even more plentiful torque curve than the standard variant and sang an addictive tune. The only problem was its price, which made it more expensive than a Lamborghini Murciélago or a Ferrari F430.
was placed under the hammer by Silverstone Auctions last year. It was expected to fetch between £200,000 and £300,000 ($246,764 - $370,146), but it ultimately failed to sell.
Today, the KZ1 is all but forgotten despite being a pretty impressive vehicle. Powered by an upgraded version of BMW M’s first and highly-praised V8 mounted mid-ship, it deserves to be remembered as we’re celebrating 50 years since the Motorsport division was established.
In the YouTube video below, you can watch Top Gear’s original review of this brilliant supercar.
