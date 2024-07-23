Artist Explores E-Bike Trends and Nails His Concepts; They Can Be Built Right Now!

With each passing day, the e-bike industry continues to grow and grow. Heck, even individual artists are taking cracks at designing the next two-wheeler you see on the streets. This is the precise case with Gaëtan Francq's E-Bike concepts.
Let's face it: countless e-bikes on the market just look alike. So, whenever we encounter something a bit different from the norm, I like to shed light on it. That said, feast your eyes on the very few images of Gaëtan Francq's take on the modern e-bike. Oh, this industrial designer's name sounds familiar. Does it? It's because we've featured his work on countless occasions. Nonetheless, he's at it again, so let's see what's in store today.
Now, there are only a few renderings showcased on Gaëtan's Behance page, but the three designs show us an exploration into two-wheelers that are riding the trends happening these days, are modular, and above all, look like they could be built; all it would take to see these EVs on our streets is money and a willing brand to put it all together. Come to think of it, there are already several e-bike brands on the market that build vehicles similar to what we see here.
Yet, the really neat take on this scrambler-like two-wheeler is that wooden touch I mentioned. With two panels, Gaëtan not only spices up the frame a bit but also creates a storage bay where we can add a portable speaker, smart device, or even a drink.
Since we don't have any information regarding power and range - it is just a concept, after all - we can only speculate that around 750 W of power can easily be strapped to this powerhouse. As for range, nothing about it, but battery placement is important, and as you'd expect, it's found right under the seat and neatly slides into the frame.
The next idea that Gaëtan expresses is similar to the first we talked about, but minus the wooden accents and with a few clear differences. For example, the rear suspension is still in place, but the central shock has been removed and replaced with two lateral springs, similar to what you'd see on old-school motorcycles. The same inverted front suspension fork is still in place.
Now, the very last design we spot on Gaëtan's page is one that explores a different kind of look and even building materials. This all-black version starts off with a frame similar to the first bike we talked about, with a mid-mounted rear shock and tubing, but what's different here is that the central body is bolted to the tubes.
With this added component, Gaëtan eliminates the lower storage space the second EV showcased but still holds true to the storage bay on the top tube. But the real question here is what that central piece is all about. For that, we need to call upon my own knowledge as I'm still waiting for this artist to answer back.
Since you now have an idea of what these concepts have to offer and even explore, the questions remain, which of these would you love to ride in the real world, and secondly, how much are you willing to pay for something like this? Don't be shy; feel free to comment below.
Personally, the green-grey version with the wooden accents is more my style, and if it were ever on the market for, let's say, under $2,000, I'd clearly consider it for a future purchase. That does depend on motor output, range, and obviously the build quality.
Until next time, ride safe out there - wear a helmet - and always abide by road laws and regulations; they're there to keep everyone out of harm's way.
Now, there are only a few renderings showcased on Gaëtan's Behance page, but the three designs show us an exploration into two-wheelers that are riding the trends happening these days, are modular, and above all, look like they could be built; all it would take to see these EVs on our streets is money and a willing brand to put it all together. Come to think of it, there are already several e-bike brands on the market that build vehicles similar to what we see here.
Let's take a closer look at the first version we encounter in the project, that grey-green version with wooden accents running along the top tube and fat tires. For this version, Gaëtan aimed for a full-suspension EV with an inverted fork, rear swing arm, and accompanying shock and Kenda Krusade tires, the latter adding a tad of vibration reduction, too.
Yet, the really neat take on this scrambler-like two-wheeler is that wooden touch I mentioned. With two panels, Gaëtan not only spices up the frame a bit but also creates a storage bay where we can add a portable speaker, smart device, or even a drink.
Since we don't have any information regarding power and range - it is just a concept, after all - we can only speculate that around 750 W of power can easily be strapped to this powerhouse. As for range, nothing about it, but battery placement is important, and as you'd expect, it's found right under the seat and neatly slides into the frame.
The next idea that Gaëtan expresses is similar to the first we talked about, but minus the wooden accents and with a few clear differences. For example, the rear suspension is still in place, but the central shock has been removed and replaced with two lateral springs, similar to what you'd see on old-school motorcycles. The same inverted front suspension fork is still in place.
As for a couple of other major changes we can see, one of them is the integrated cupholder at the top, and down below, Gaëtan chose to make use of otherwise discarded space and added a cargo mount for a portable speaker. The same motor is found, and so is the battery placement, but what differs is just the bay it sits in.
Now, the very last design we spot on Gaëtan's page is one that explores a different kind of look and even building materials. This all-black version starts off with a frame similar to the first bike we talked about, with a mid-mounted rear shock and tubing, but what's different here is that the central body is bolted to the tubes.
With this added component, Gaëtan eliminates the lower storage space the second EV showcased but still holds true to the storage bay on the top tube. But the real question here is what that central piece is all about. For that, we need to call upon my own knowledge as I'm still waiting for this artist to answer back.
Personally, I've seen something like this before, and aside from aesthetics, giving the bike more of a presence, it's most likely crafted from nothing other than recycled plastics. If that's the case, we can deduce that Gaëtan is one eco-friendly dude or simply in tune with this evershifting industry and all it's been exploring in recent years. Honestly, we'll all be riding plastic bikes in the very near future; we already have some on the market.
Since you now have an idea of what these concepts have to offer and even explore, the questions remain, which of these would you love to ride in the real world, and secondly, how much are you willing to pay for something like this? Don't be shy; feel free to comment below.
Personally, the green-grey version with the wooden accents is more my style, and if it were ever on the market for, let's say, under $2,000, I'd clearly consider it for a future purchase. That does depend on motor output, range, and obviously the build quality.
Until next time, ride safe out there - wear a helmet - and always abide by road laws and regulations; they're there to keep everyone out of harm's way.