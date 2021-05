Artificial Intelligence to be Used for Creating a Modern Carbon Neutral Harbor

With the objective of reducing carbon emissions to 70 percent of their 1990s levels by 2030, Denmark is encouraging foreign investments for innovative projects, through the Invest in Denmark governmental agency. This is how the two companies began their collaboration for a green harbor.The main concept of their project is to help logistic companies select the mode of transportation and the route with the lowest carbon footprint, for any shipping . This way, all sea, truck and rail logistic companies can opt for alternatives that are best for the environment and contribute to decreasing the negative impact of transportation.In order to achieve this, Atos will use artificial intelligence components, such as machine learning and algorithms that mimic the way the human brain works, for high-performance data analytics. The integrated solution will use this data selection to gather all cargo requests into a single digital platform. This platform will not only show all available routes, but also calculate carbon footprint based on the selected route and transport mode.By incorporating this digital platform, the Port of Esbjerg then becomes a central logistic location that promotes carbon neutral shipping alternatives for transport companies. Also, this solution is equally beneficial for logistic companies, because it allows them to choose the best route in terms of cost and time, as well.The Port of Esbjerg is Denmark’s largest port on the North Sea and the main port for the country’s oil and gas industry. It is particularly known for shipping offshore wind turbines throughout Europe. And, it’s a leader in environmental initiatives, being the first harbor in the world to launch an extensive climate project, in 2020.After improving the monitoring and management process of carbon emissions from the port through their initial project, the Port of Esbjerg is now taking another important step towards becoming carbon neutral.