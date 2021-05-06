4 EVs Could Soon Run on More Efficient, More Powerful Seawater Batteries

3 Freedom Without an Engine: Tarform E-Bike Made With Recycled, 3D-Printed Parts

2 Environmentalists Arm-Wrestle Tesla for European Gigafactory, Win (For Now)

1 Study Finds EVs Greener Than ICE Vehicles, Water Is Still Wet

More on this:

Artificial Intelligence to be Used for Creating a Modern Carbon Neutral Harbor

One of the biggest harbors in Scandinavia, Port of Esbjerg, joins forces with Atos, a French company that specializes in digital transformation and cybersecurity, to develop a next-generation solution for transforming Esbjerg into a carbon neutral site. 1 photo



The main concept of their project is to help logistic companies select the mode of transportation and the route with the lowest carbon footprint, for any



In order to achieve this, Atos will use



By incorporating this digital platform, the Port of Esbjerg then becomes a central logistic location that promotes carbon neutral shipping



The Port of Esbjerg is Denmark’s largest port on the North Sea and the main port for the country’s oil and gas industry. It is particularly known for shipping offshore wind turbines throughout Europe. And, it’s a leader in environmental initiatives, being the first harbor in the world to launch an extensive climate project, in 2020.



After improving the monitoring and management process of carbon emissions from the port through their initial project, the Port of Esbjerg is now taking another important step towards becoming carbon neutral. With the objective of reducing carbon emissions to 70 percent of their 1990s levels by 2030, Denmark is encouraging foreign investments for innovative projects, through the Invest in Denmark governmental agency. This is how the two companies began their collaboration for a green harbor.The main concept of their project is to help logistic companies select the mode of transportation and the route with the lowest carbon footprint, for any shipping . This way, all sea, truck and rail logistic companies can opt for alternatives that are best for the environment and contribute to decreasing the negative impact of transportation.In order to achieve this, Atos will use artificial intelligence components, such as machine learning and algorithms that mimic the way the human brain works, for high-performance data analytics. The integrated solution will use this data selection to gather all cargo requests into a single digital platform. This platform will not only show all available routes, but also calculate carbon footprint based on the selected route and transport mode.By incorporating this digital platform, the Port of Esbjerg then becomes a central logistic location that promotes carbon neutral shipping alternatives for transport companies. Also, this solution is equally beneficial for logistic companies, because it allows them to choose the best route in terms of cost and time, as well.The Port of Esbjerg is Denmark’s largest port on the North Sea and the main port for the country’s oil and gas industry. It is particularly known for shipping offshore wind turbines throughout Europe. And, it’s a leader in environmental initiatives, being the first harbor in the world to launch an extensive climate project, in 2020.After improving the monitoring and management process of carbon emissions from the port through their initial project, the Port of Esbjerg is now taking another important step towards becoming carbon neutral.

load press release