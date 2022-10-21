Artemis I Is Still on Earth, NASA to Pay $2 Billion for Artemis VI-VIII Orion Spacecraft

At a time when we should have been preparing for the first crewed mission around the Moon as part of the Artemis program, we’re still looking ahead with hope that maybe, just maybe, we’ll get to see Artemis I finally lift off the pad.
As it stands at the time of writing, the first mission of the world’s second Moon exploration program is set to depart on November 14, with backup dates set for November 16 and November 19. It is, if you like, the last attempt at getting the mission off the ground this year, as judging by past events, any new mechanical issues (or recurring old ones) will probably not be fixed by the end of 2022.
But NASA is NASA, and even if Artemis I is still to experience the medium it was meant to operate in, the agency is planning ahead. Way, way ahead, as it has placed an order this week with Lockheed Martin for the delivery of three additional Orion spaceships for missions VI to VIII.
Orion is the spacecraft that’ll take astronauts to the Moon and back, and together with the Space Launch System rocket and the upcoming lunar lander, one of the most important bits of hardware for the program. Even if no humans will be on board during Artemis I, the capsule will still get to fly, as a means to test its systems.
As per the current schedule, Artemis missions VI through VIII will take place no sooner than 2028. Artemis VI and VIII are to carry crew, while VII is meant to deliver cargo to whatever outposts we humans might have up there by the end of the decade.
After being tapped to make Orions for Artemis I (uncrewed, Moon flyby), Artemis II (crewed, Moon flyby), and Artemis III (crewed, Moon landing), Lockheed received orders to make spacecraft for Artemis missions III-V in 2019.
The new deal announced this week is estimated at $1.99 billion. And there’s room for another six spacecraft for missions past Artemis VIII to be ordered.
But NASA is NASA, and even if Artemis I is still to experience the medium it was meant to operate in, the agency is planning ahead. Way, way ahead, as it has placed an order this week with Lockheed Martin for the delivery of three additional Orion spaceships for missions VI to VIII.
Orion is the spacecraft that’ll take astronauts to the Moon and back, and together with the Space Launch System rocket and the upcoming lunar lander, one of the most important bits of hardware for the program. Even if no humans will be on board during Artemis I, the capsule will still get to fly, as a means to test its systems.
As per the current schedule, Artemis missions VI through VIII will take place no sooner than 2028. Artemis VI and VIII are to carry crew, while VII is meant to deliver cargo to whatever outposts we humans might have up there by the end of the decade.
After being tapped to make Orions for Artemis I (uncrewed, Moon flyby), Artemis II (crewed, Moon flyby), and Artemis III (crewed, Moon landing), Lockheed received orders to make spacecraft for Artemis missions III-V in 2019.
The new deal announced this week is estimated at $1.99 billion. And there’s room for another six spacecraft for missions past Artemis VIII to be ordered.