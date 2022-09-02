Artemis I is Probably Go for Launch Tomorrow, NASA Press Conference Details

As of Friday, September 2nd, 2022, the second launch attempt will occur tomorrow, September 3rd, between 2:17 and 4:17 PM. To mark the occasion, NASA held a pre-launch media briefing to give the run-down of what's imminently about to take place. On hand this morning were the host, Megan Cruz, Jeremy Parsons, Dept Manager of Explorations at the Kennedy Space Center , and Melody Lovin, Weather Officer for the U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron.A series of mechanical anomalies were responsible for the first scrubbed launch attempt on Monday. The first signs of trouble came during the cryogenic tanking procedure, which fills the rocket with its liquid propellant and oxidizer. Thunder and lightning strikes were reported early in the morning, delaying fueling and making the chances of launching within the two-hour window dubious at best.This was followed by reports of a hydrogen propellant leak between the rocket and one of its umbilical ground connections, which delayed proceedings even further. The final nail on the day's launch attempt came when a hydrogen bleed test on the third RS-25 core-stage engine failed to yield expected results, potentially because of a faulty thermal sensor. NASA personnel were unable to solve the problem in time.After a week fraught with difficulties regarding the issue inside the SLS rocket 's third main engine, NASA engineers appear confident that trouble related to engine thermal data readings in that engine has been remedied. Enough so for the initially determined launch window to proceed as planned as we slowly creep past the T-minus 24-hour mark.

On the weather side of things, Melody Lovin issued a statement on behalf of the 45th Weather Squadron detailing that weather conditions are currently hovering around the 60 percent range for a go on the launch, changing from a 60 percent change for a no go predicted only a few days ago. Lovin made it clear that weather conditions that may A, make the rocket fly into a thunderstorm, or B, trigger a lightning strike are not ones in which the SLS will launch.