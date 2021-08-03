Art of Rally Brings Vintage Cars to Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Consoles

It’s unusual for a racing game to convey a sensory experience, which is why art of rally is a unique game. After bringing its stylized driving experience on PC, indie game developer Funselektor announced today that its game will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch on August 12.
Also, PC and Xbox players who are already paying for an Xbox Game Pass subscription will be getting art of rally for free when it launches next week. If PlayStation is the gaming platform of your choice, don’t fret. The fine folks at Funselektor confirmed that art of rally is still on track for a Summer 2021 release, it’s just that PlayStation players will have to wait a bit more.
Equally important is the fact that both the Switch and Xbox family versions of art of rally will include all previous updates already published on its PC counterpart, including the brand new “Kenya update” that will release simultaneously on all available platforms. The so-called Kenya update adds 6 new challenging stages in various locations, including Mount Kenya and Lake Victoria, one free-roaming map, 4 new cars, and two new songs.
Art of rally is not your average racing game, but a “stylized driving experience” inspired by the golden era of rally. The game takes the players across the world to drive through gorgeous and soothing environments inspired by real locations from Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany.
Although it doesn’t feature any licensed cars, art of rally lets players unlock 61 iconic rally cars from the 60s to the 90’s, Group B, Group S, Group A, as well as race on more than 60 rally stages. The game even has daily and weekly challenges with leaderboards for those who feel competitive.
Here is an excerpt from our review: “art of really wants you to think it's a chill car racing game, but underneath the Zen aspect there are some really solid driving mechanics that you need to master before winning your first championship. For what it's worth, art of rally succeeds in what it sets out to do: ensuring that the player is having a stress-free driving experience.”
