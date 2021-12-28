Arrival’s Electric Bus Begins Ground Trials, Moves Closer to Certification

London-based EV manufacturer Arrival has recently announced that it started ground trials of its zero-emission Bus, moving closer to certification. Once ground trials are completed, Arrival will begin public road trials with First Bus, one of the UK’s largest transport operators.
Last year, Arrival introduced its electric Bus, as a solution meant to improve the public transportation experience for all riders while also lowering operating costs, supporting the transition to EVs.
The first Arrival Bus features three doors and plenty of space. It has variable passenger seating capacity and a more useful standing area, which allows the possibility of traveling more comfortably.
It comes with a low, flat floor, widened passenger doors, and ramps that ensure passengers can access the vehicle easily and safely. For even more space, the battery modules are incorporated into the base of the Bus. This not only works to distribute the weight, but it guarantees smooth maneuverability and also lets the natural light come inside through the transparent roof.
Floating cantilever chairs provide a cleaner, more streamlined appearance and are easier to clean. Thanks to the vehicle’s modular architecture, seating can be adjusted to meet the customers’ needs. Not only that, but the length configuration, range, battery, and passenger capacity can all be modified to match specific requirements.
The Bus features in-house components and lightweight recyclable composite materials. These, along with the common suspension and the wheels and tires at front and rear, should make the Arrival Bus lighter when compared to other electric buses on the market.
Other features include exterior and interior screens that wrap around the vehicle, lighting that can be adjusted, and several digital features meant to improve the riding experience for the passengers.
As the year comes to an end, the Arrival Bus is undergoing ground trials, moving on with its certification process. Following this step, the company will start public road trials with First Bus early next year, which will see the vehicle operate on routes used by First Bus in the UK. Production of the Arrival Bus is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2022.
