Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Moeller Unbox the BMW Pegasus Toy, ASMR Style

It’s not every day that you see the Terminator and Conan the Adventurer join forces to unbox a BMW Pegasus toy using ASMR for the holiday season. But believe us, it happened. Unfortunately, the actors are not in character.
This year, BMW turned Arnold Schwarzenegger into Zeus, the Greek god of lightning, pairing him up with Salma Hayek as Hera, Queen of the gods, for a Super Bowl ad. They also had the all-new, fully electric BMW iX with them.
Come the holiday season, Arnie returned for another ad for the German premium brand. But this time, there’s no car in sight.
Instead, BMW dressed Arnold in a Christmas sweater and paired him up with fellow actor Ralf Moeller, also with a holiday-themed outfit, to unbox a holiday toy, Pegasus.
And there's nothing more interesting than watching the Terminator actor team up with Conan the Adventurer for an unboxing video, using the ASMR technique, whispering and slowly unwrapping the Christmas-ready box. “We have to whisper. It's one of the stupid rules of this show," Schwarzenegger says at the beginning of the one-minute commercial.
The two seem enthusiastic about opening the "official BMW Pegasus toy," which comes in a big box with another box inside it. They exclaim "what a beauty" as soon as they take out the plush toy.
The soft toy previously made an appearance in the Super Bowl 56 spot Zeus & Hero, too, as Zeus and Hera's pet, “Peggy.” Only it was a bit more magical. In reality, the toy is available for sale for € 49,00 ($50) on BMW’s website, minus its flying abilities. But it does make a good present for a BMW lover.
“BMW, they're not known for their toys, they're known for their cars," Arnie says in the commercial. Well, it looks like now they can be known for both. You can check out both ads attached below.
