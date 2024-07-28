Army Private Parked This 1965 Impala SS in 1990 Due to Deployments, Now It Needs To Go

The 1965 Impala is a legendary model, not only thanks to the refresh that was introduced as part of a new generation but also following the record sales it recorded this year.
The new model became the first car in the United States after WWII to sell more than 1 million units in one year. It was a historic achievement that the Impala reached after previously breaking other records, including becoming the best-selling car in its home market earlier in the same decade.
The Chevrolet Impala launched in 1958 and gained series status in 1959, so its rapid rise to popularity was unexpected. As such, the 1965 Impala has become a highly desirable model in collectors' circles, especially when sporting the Super Sport tags.
The example in these photos checks many boxes for a restoration candidate, though the pictures prove it's not a project aimed at the average Joe. The car has been sitting since 1990 when the owner – an army private – parked it in storage due to deployments.
They bought the car in 1987, so they had to park and forget about it only three years later. The Impala did not see daylight until 2020, when the owner pulled it from storage, albeit without plans to refresh it due to health problems.
The SS still has the original 327 with a four-barrel carburetor. It's paired with a rebuilt Powerglide transmission (a project finalized in 1987) and is no longer running, with the front right wheel locked for unknown reasons.
You'll have to inspect the car in person, but the Impala is no longer completely original, coming with front fenders donated by a station wagon, while the left rear glass comes with a replacement unit. The hubcaps are in the trunk but do not belong to the car; they come from a 1964 car. The Super Sport rolled off the assembly lines with an AM/FM radio, a console clock, air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes. The bucket seats are still in place, and they suggest the car has never served as a donor for another project.
The interior is completely original, but you don't have to be an Impala connoisseur to determine its condition. It needs a good cleaning before anything else, but it looks doable. Everything on this Impala requires an in-person or third-party inspection, and I doubt the car will remain available for long.
The odometer indicates only 103K miles, as the current owner added only 11K miles after the purchase.
The owner will let it go for $8,900, with the Impala currently parked in Elizabethtown. You'll need transportation to take it home, considering its non-running state, but make sure you double-check the locked wheel to get it to roll freely.
The Chevrolet Impala launched in 1958 and gained series status in 1959, so its rapid rise to popularity was unexpected. As such, the 1965 Impala has become a highly desirable model in collectors' circles, especially when sporting the Super Sport tags.
The example in these photos checks many boxes for a restoration candidate, though the pictures prove it's not a project aimed at the average Joe. The car has been sitting since 1990 when the owner – an army private – parked it in storage due to deployments.
They bought the car in 1987, so they had to park and forget about it only three years later. The Impala did not see daylight until 2020, when the owner pulled it from storage, albeit without plans to refresh it due to health problems.
The SS still has the original 327 with a four-barrel carburetor. It's paired with a rebuilt Powerglide transmission (a project finalized in 1987) and is no longer running, with the front right wheel locked for unknown reasons.
You'll have to inspect the car in person, but the Impala is no longer completely original, coming with front fenders donated by a station wagon, while the left rear glass comes with a replacement unit. The hubcaps are in the trunk but do not belong to the car; they come from a 1964 car. The Super Sport rolled off the assembly lines with an AM/FM radio, a console clock, air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes. The bucket seats are still in place, and they suggest the car has never served as a donor for another project.
The interior is completely original, but you don't have to be an Impala connoisseur to determine its condition. It needs a good cleaning before anything else, but it looks doable. Everything on this Impala requires an in-person or third-party inspection, and I doubt the car will remain available for long.
The odometer indicates only 103K miles, as the current owner added only 11K miles after the purchase.
The owner will let it go for $8,900, with the Impala currently parked in Elizabethtown. You'll need transportation to take it home, considering its non-running state, but make sure you double-check the locked wheel to get it to roll freely.