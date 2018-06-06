4 Hyundai Develops "Iron Man" Suit to Be Used by the Military

Army Mountain Division to Test Lockheed Martin ONYX Exoskeleton

The U.S. Army is on the lookout for technologies aimed at giving its soldiers superhuman capabilities in the conflicts to come. 5 photos



Called ONYX, this suit has been designed to offer soldiers a boost in strength and endurance. According to



Sources from the Army’s Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) told Army Times that the exoskeleton tests would comprise several phases, the first concentrating on making the device fit correctly on the soldiers’ bodies.



The exoskeleton is fitted with sensors that report speed, direction, and angle of movement to an onboard computer. Based on this data, the computer decides how and when to drive the electromechanical actuators at the knees, to assist knee flexion and extension.



ONYX is essentially meant to boost leg capacity for physically demanding tasks. Lockheed Martin says it can also enable better handling and support for heavy weapons, increase the ability to traverse rough terrain with heavy load and even guide orthopedic alignment to avoid overstress and pressure injuries.



The system’s applications go, of course, beyond that of military use. When ready, ONYX would also be the perfect tool for heavy-lift workers, but also for first responders.



“Despite the variation in cost of transport difference between participants, the knee-exoskeleton consistently decreased the cost of transport of walking up an incline with a load,” said Lockheed Martin in a statement.



