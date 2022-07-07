Armored BMW i7 Announced, Electric Sedan Will Soon Be Able to Take a Bullet for You

More on this:

1 New 2023 BMW 7 Series Enters Production, Electric i7 Joins It on the Same Assembly Line

2 First Contact: We Got Hands-On With the 2023 BMW i7 in Production Spec

3 2023 BMW i7 Configurator Is Up in Some Countries, Here's How Much a Fully Loaded One Costs

4 Make Your Dictator Friends Jealous With the $2M Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan Limo

5 If the BMW X7 Doesn't Feel Protective Enough, Just Call Inkas for Armored Help