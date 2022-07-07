Armored BMW i7 Announced, Electric Sedan Will Soon Be Able to Take a Bullet for You

When it comes to high-end bulletproof cars, almost anything goes, as long as it has a punchy unit under the hood. However, BMW is planning to redefine this concept by introducing an armored version of the i7.
The announcement was made exactly one week ago, shortly after the world’s most powerful people met for the latest G7 summit, in Germany, for which the company provided a shuttle service, including the brand-new BMW i7 electric sedan, unveiled a few weeks ago.
BMW is definitely not new to this niche, as they have been turning all sorts of vehicles into armored rides for over four decades. This tradition will continue “in 2023,” Chairman of the Board of Management, Oliver Zipse, said, “with a high-security vehicle combining the dynamic prowess, ride comfort, and interior comfort of the new BMW 7 Series, with an integrated protection concept that is unique in this segment.”
On top of that, the official noted that they “will also introduce an all-electric high-security vehicle for the first time – with no compromises when it comes to the standard protection for our customers. It will be based on the BMW i7, demonstrating how sustainability and security can go hand in hand.”
Even though they haven’t said anything else about the i7 with ballistic protection, it is possible that it will be built around the xDrive60 variant. This one packs a dual-motor setup, with electric all-wheel drive, enjoying a total of 536 horsepower (544 ps / 400 kW) and 549 pound-feet (745 Nm) of torque. For a luxo barge, it is very agile, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration taking in the region of 4.5 seconds. On a full charge, the i7 xDrive60 model has an estimated driving range of 300 miles (483 km) on the EPA test cycle.
