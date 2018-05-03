autoevolution
 

Armenian Boy Makes Road Blocks of Toy Cars in Country’s Capital

3 May 2018, 12:17 UTC ·
by
Disagreements between opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian government have led to tens of thousands of people taking to the streets this past week of the nation’s capital, Yerevan, and other major cities.

The civil unrest, which in the meantime has been called off by Pashinyan, manifested itself on Wednesday in various, entirely peaceful ways. There was dancing in the streets and blocked roads, especially the ones leading to city’s airport, but virtually no violence.

As we’ve seen in the past few years during protests in countries across eastern Europe, protesting is a family affair. Getting in touch with each other on social media platforms especially, protesters come to these rallies with their families.

Families more than often include children, who really have no clue what’s going on. For them, protests are just places where they parents take them to do stuff, places where they can play or run.

At times, their parents make them hold various protest signs, asking in their children’s name this or that. Or they shout in one voice for one or another thing to happen. Teaching the new generation the values of civil disobedience has become extremely important for East European countries and their neighbors further to the East, on the edge of Asia.

One of the photos that became viral in the past day or so from Armenia is the one showing a road block made of toy cars. There’s even a helicopter there down the line, and the whole miniature road block is led by a toy police car.

According to CNN, photographer Milena Pogosova, the one who took the photo, said the kid wanted to be like his parents, who had taken part in the road blockade in the city.

Of course, that’s probably not the case and the toy roar block, as most such manifestation of kids' disobedience to authorities they have no clue exist, has probably been staged. 

Meaning daddy made him do it, of course.
