Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer Is Back in Action After 75,000 Hours of Work

America's Navy is the owner of some of the most impressive pieces of hardware in this world, but aside from aircraft carriers the Arleigh Burke-class of missile-guided destroyers is without a doubt the most spectacular.
This breed of ships came into existence in the late 1980s as the main platform for the Aegis Combat System. Capable of going as fast as 35 mph (56 kph), it can carry into combat a complement of some 300 soldiers, and throw at the enemy a multitude of weapons, anything from guns to an incredible assortment of missiles.
A massive fleet of 90 such ships will eventually roam the world's seas, but for now a little over 70 are on active duty. One of them is the USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), the 62nd ship of its kind.
Launched in 2011, it roamed the world's seas without engaging in combat with anyone until now. It was part of several deployments and exercises starting with 2012, serving as part of the Koa Kai and RIMPAC drills in 2014, sailed together with Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Lake Champlain, and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Pacific at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea in 2017, and was deployed with the U.S. Fourth Fleet in 2019.
Despite its lack of actual combat expertise, it remains an important piece of military hardware for the U.S. Navy, so keeping it afloat and in working condition is extremely important.
Stationed at Pearl Harbor, the USS Michael Murphy entered nine months ago something a called docking selected restricted availability (DSRA). That was needed so that crews from defense contractor Vigor's shipyard there could perform work on the aging ship.
You might find that as a sort of poor reason to run a story, but just go on and read a couple of the numbers below. They go to show not only how much work goes into keeping such a war machine operational, but it will also give you an idea of the lengths America is willing to go to maintain military hardware, even in times of relative peace.
As per Vigor, a total of one hundred people worked on the Murphy these past nine months, dedicating a combined 75,000 hours of work to it. On average, that would be 750 hours, or a total of 31 days (a full month) from each of the 100 people's lives.
The main work they performed had to do with overhauling the internal machinery of the ship, but also repairing the hull. Some work on the Murphy's superstructure was also performed.
And all of the above is just a taste of how much work is needed to keep the world's most powerful military on its toes.
