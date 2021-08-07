Arkup 40 Offers an Unimaginable Island Life for Just $600K – Fully Customizable

Folks, it’s a lot of people’s dream to live a lifestyle centered around water. From yachts to private islands and everything in between, there’s just something about living life near or on a body of water. I think it's got to something to do with fresh and salty air.
With that in mind, I present to you the Arkup 40 livable yacht. Now, to get a clear idea of what it is you’re looking at, the team behind this floating and mobile home is none other than Arkup. Honestly, it’s safe to say that the crew at Arkup, a team led French engineers Arnaud and Derouin Luguet, know exactly what they’re doing as they’ve made even grander designs come to life.
The idea behind structures such as these is simple, to transform the way people live and inhabit coastal regions. But, before you start disregarding such an idea, know that this team has built these structures before. One of the more famous is the Arkup 75 which even sold for a cool $5.5 million (€4.67 million at current exchange rates).
Here’s the deal, if you ever land on the manufacturer’s website, one thing you’ll notice is the sheer customizability of this yacht. There are several floorplans available, and all aimed at your needs and wants. The up to 640 sq ft (59.4 sq m) of living space can be designed as either a studio, two bedrooms and up to two baths, and even a hotel suite layout.
Up next, you’ll be able to modify the rooftop lounge with everything from a jacuzzi, to lounge beds, and enough space to even set up an outdoor gym and shower. If you’re going to be using the yacht for social gatherings, just talk to Arkup about adding some more seating. I'm sure they’d be open to you spending some more cash.
future owners can play around with it is the propulsion system. Owners can choose solar/electric propulsion powered by Torqueedo motors with 50 kW (67 hp) of energy, enough for a range of 10 nautical miles, but can be extended to 800 nautical miles if a genset is in place.
Diesel propulsion is also in place as a choice here, and with a 60 hp engine, and 400-gallon (1,514-liter) tank, you can cruise up to 2,500 nautical miles. There will also be a 9 kW genset plus 20 kWh battery to help power everything.
Finally, owners can choose a stationary home that can be set up in any port, dock, or private cove. With on-grid power hookup, life at sea can be a breeze. With any of the propulsion options, you can also select stabilizing and self-lifting spuds to keep you from drifting out to sea when you’re asleep, or simply choose none if you like to sleep with the rocking motion of the ocean.
life on the waters to the next level. Not to mention that each deck platform has a capacity for 30 people. That's one big house party.
As for the interior of this livable yacht, Arkup offers a few renderings and ideas of how to set everything up and what sort of materials to do it in, but ultimately, it’s the owner’s choice how he or she decks out the interior, after all, it will be their home.
Honestly, I feel that the times we’re living are some of the best around, even with the problems that are happening worldwide; not much has changed in the past 5,000 years. But the fact that you can own a home at sea, and a rather stylish one at that, for just $600,000, kind of makes everything worth it.
