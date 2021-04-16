Ark Explorer Superyacht Is an Insane Concept With Two of Everything

The latest in ultra-luxe naval design is the explorer superyacht. It is a new type of vessel that combines the long range, ruggedness, and vast transport capacity of an explorer with the kind of amenities you will typically find onboard a superyacht. Based on the number of recent concepts alone, it wouldn’t be that far-fetched to imagine several of these explorer superyachts launching in a couple of years’ time.
Aristotelis Betsis, Ark is the modern equivalent of Noah’s Ark, except it doesn’t carry two of every living species on earth and doesn’t save them from the Biblical flood. Instead, it takes pairs of vehicles that would transform every moment at sea, on land, or in the air into an adventure. In total, Ark has 18 vehicles, The Robb Report notes.
Explorers are, by definition, low-maintenance, efficient vessels that can travel to remote locations carrying gear and equipment to conduct research in the area. Though Ark is a superyacht, it also functions as an explorer, so in addition to all these vehicles, it also comes with dedicated scientific facilities, including storage rooms for specimens and a fully equipped laboratory.
With a sharp bow and a long, elegant silhouette, the 331-foot (101-meter) Ark would be fast and efficient, though Betsis doesn’t go into specifics. He describes it as a “global adventure park” for the high seas, which would provide countless moments of fun and invaluable insight into whatever area the owner wishes to explore.
Mercedes-Benz 6x6 G-Wagons and two snowmobiles, as well as a pair of motorcycles and a 4x4 beach buggy. With all manners of terrain covered, Ark also facilitates air travel with helicopter helipad and storage.
For water adventures, Ark would pack two 30-foot (9-meter) carbon sailing yachts, four wave runners, three tenders of up to 49 feet (15 meters), and a catamaran landing boat. Because no millionaire’s boat is complete without one these days, a five-person submarine would also be included.
This sounds very excessive, and, of course, it is. But an explorer superyacht must cater to every need of every guest, and Ark would accommodate plenty of them: 18 guests in nine spacious cabins and a 45-person crew to take care of everything on board. Betsis has not provided any render of the interior, but he tells the same media outlet that it would be elegant, with vast expanses of curved glass to allow as much natural light in.
Luxe amenities would include a sky lounge with 360-degree views, a fully-stocked gym with 180-degree views, a cinema, a day spa, and a jacuzzi. Further fun can be had right on board, thanks to a full-size tennis court, a smaller basketball court, and a ping-pong room.
“Explorer yachts are not just a trend,” Betsis says, on his belief that this new trend will materialize in the construction of several such vessels. “Exploring is a big part of yachting, hence a yacht which is capable to explore while not missing on other characteristics (such as elegance and luxury) is what I wanted Ark to be.”
If you can afford to pay for luxurious amenities to be included on your explorer, there is absolutely no reason for compromising one for the other.
