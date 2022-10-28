autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 

Argo AI Set to Shut Down, Once Promising AV Tech Company Goes Up In Smoke

Home > News > Industry
28 Oct 2022, 01:28 UTC ·
It wouldn't be hyperbole to say Argo AI was a flagship tech company for the City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A pioneer of Lidar and sensor-based autonomous vehicle technology that prided itself not on being the first AV company but rather the best.
Argo AI 31 photos
Argo AI driverless vehiclesArgo AI driverless vehiclesArgo AI driverless vehiclesArgo AI driverless vehiclesArgo AI driverless vehiclesFord Argo WalmartFord Argo WalmartFord Argo WalmartFord Argo WalmartFord Argo WalmartFord Argo WalmartFord Argo WalmartFord The Education Fund AV project MiamiFord The Education Fund AV project MiamiFord The Education Fund AV project MiamiFord The Education Fund AV project MiamiFord The Education Fund AV project MiamiFord The Education Fund AV project MiamiFord The Education Fund AV project MiamiArgo AI LiDAR ImageVW ID. Buzz ADVW ID. Buzz ADVW ID. Buzz ADVW ID. Buzz ADNext-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development VehicleNext-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development VehicleNext-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development VehicleNext-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development VehicleNext-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development VehicleNext-Generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development Vehicle
Ford and Volkswagen both intended to use Argo AI's hardware and software to forge their path into the lucrative autonomous vehicle sector. With multi-billion dollar investments from both companies, Pittsburgh's historic Strip District seemed set to be the cradle of American AV research and development. But with Ford and VW's recent announcement, it's clear this isn't the case.

From what's known, it appears the company's considerable assets, including an office complex close to the banks of the Allegheny River, a nearby service depot for their vehicles, and the vehicles themselves, will be divided among the two prime investors. With Ford overseeing the American side of what's left over, and VW is taking what it can in Europe.

A third-quarter loss of over $800,000,000 this year can justifiably be classified as the main impetus for the sudden and shocking beheading of what was once one of America's private technology companies outside of the Silicone Valley. Along with the aerospace company Astrobotic Technology, the two represented a renaissance in a city that was once part of America's industrial powerhouse.

Though Argo AI's objective from day one was to one day achieve full L4 autonomy, i.e., high-function automation, which is the highest level before full L5 automation. It's become clear this technology doesn't come cheap. At the very least, expect both Ford and Volkswagen to invest in lesser L3 "Conditional Automation" systems in the short term while more advanced automation is put on the back burner until it becomes more financially viable. Whatever the case, it's a crippling blow for a city that has far more problems than sub-par football and baseball teams to deal with at the moment.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Argo AI autonomous cars News
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories