Argentina's 2022 Ford F-150 Hybrid Costs More Than $100,000

Introduced in Argentina last year, the 2.0-liter turbo Maverick pickup truck will be joined by the F-150 Hybrid in due time. In the United States, by comparison, the full-size workhorse with the fuel-sipping option is dubbed PowerBoost to differentiate it from the 3.5L EcoBoost V6.
The 3.5-liter engine is good for 400 ps (395 horsepower) and 667 Nm (492 pound-feet) of torque whereas the automatic transmission-integrated electric motor cranks out 45 ps (44 horsepower) and 300 Nm (221 pound-feet). The maximum system output is 436 ps (430 horsepower) and 772 Nm (570 pound-feet) of torque, mirroring the figures of the U.S.-spec version.
Being a hybrid, this pickup is rocking a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1.5 kWh. Capable of driving in all-electric mode, this fellow comes with the FX4 off-road package completely standard. The FX4 includes exterior decals, steel plating for the fuel tank, transfer case, and front diff, a rear diff lock, 3.31:1 rear gears, off-road shock absorbers, and Hill Descent Control that's basically adaptive cruise control while descending down a slope.
Constructed from military-grade aluminum alloys for the body panels and bed, the F-150 Hybrid features a fully-boxed frame made of high-strength steel and large cross sections. Equipped with 100-percent LED headlights, the Pro Power Onboard 2.4-kW system, 275/60 R20 tires wrapped around 20-inch aluminum chromies, chrome handles, a spray-in bedliner, and two-tone paint, the Argentinian spec also includes a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen that runs the SYNC 4 operating system.
In terms of creature comforts, dual-zone automatic climate control opens the list. Remote engine start, adjustable pedals with memory function, a heated steering wheel, and 10-way power adjustments for the front seats pretty much seal the deal. As for the MSRP, well, this pickup is not cheap.
Based on the Lariat grade, the F-150 Hybrid for Argentina is available from 10,738,000 pesos or $102,890 at current exchange rates. Each truck is covered by a three-year/100,000-kilometer (roughly 62k miles) warranty.
