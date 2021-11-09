Are You the All-New Ford Mondeo? Leaked Images Show Upcoming Sedan for China

While Ford will discontinue the Mondeo after March 2022 in Europe, and the Blue Oval's first “world car” will go down in history due to "changing customer preference," it appears there is a new Mondeo in town. This time, the leaked 2022 Ford Mondeo is a China-only special, and its look has been revealed after these images were posted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.
As you can observe, the 2022 Ford Mondeo looks like a sedan version of the Evos, another model that will only be sold in China. Blue Oval fans have seen the all-new Ford Evos as it debuted at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. Well, the 2022 Mondeo seems to have come from the same tree.
The front end has a large grille, but with a small license plate holder. The headlights look just like the ones on the Evos, complete with the part that links them above the front grille. However, the front bumper does seem a bit tamer than the one on the Evos.
As we move on to the side, this begins to look more like a Mondeo, but still has that Evos touch. The wheels seem to come straight from the ongoing Mondeo/Fusion, while the rubber scratch guards on the doors provide that company car vibe, which is underlined by the snow-white paint.
A significant difference between the Evos and the Chinese Mondeo is near the C-pillar, which is not raised towards the rear of the vehicle on the Mondeo. Instead, the designers did add a small “crease” on the rear fender, which matches the one on the front fender that stops at the side mirrors. Some automotive designers refer to these elements as the "shoulders” of the vehicle.
When viewed from the back, the 2022 Ford Mondeo for China features a set of thin taillights, just like the prototype that our spy photographers caught while testing just last month. From the same prototype, we know that this is not an all-electric vehicle, as it had a set of tailpipes, which can be seen on this model as well, if we take a close look just under the bumper.
Ford designers placed a set of fake exhaust ornaments under the rear reflectors, possibly as a styling trick to make the rear bumper look a bit more interesting. Unfortunately, the leaked photos we found online did not include any image of the interior, so we added one from the Evos presentation to give you a general idea of what to expect.
Mind you, do not expect to see the 2022 Ford Mondeo pictured in the photo gallery sold anywhere outside of China. According to previous statements made by Ford officials, this will not be the case. Demand for sedans has dropped in the U.S. and in Europe, so the Blue Oval's decision does make sense.
