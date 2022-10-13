Are Women Better Drivers and More Popular? In the NHRA They Often Are!

As the first of three of the final race events of 2022 gets underway at Texas Motorplex, I wanted to shed some light and celebrate the courageous women racers that make NHRA drag racing such an exciting motorsport. No other sport today can claim to be as gender-inclusive as the NHRA and it has been going on for over 50 years. These women do not just show up as marketing pawns; they perform and often outshine their male counterparts.
Specifically this year, Top Fuel racer Brittany Force and Erica Enders of the Pro Stock class both have a legitimate shot at taking home the championship in their respective classes.
It all began in the world of NHRA drag racing back in 1964 when Barbara Hamilton became the first woman to earn an NHRA license.
However, it was a former aerospace engineer who blew open the gender barrier in drag racing. Despite a tremendous amount of opposition from the NHRA and drivers, Shirley Muldowney earned her Top Fuel license in the early 70's. The “First Lady of Drag Racing” known as “Cha Cha” would go on to win three NHRA Top Fuel championships in 1977, 1980, and 1982.
For her part, 36-year-old Brittany Force, the apple does not fall far from the tree. She is one daughter of 16-time NHRA champion and 155-time event winner John Force. Brittany joined her father's Top Fuel team in 2013. She accomplished several firsts in the NHRA including being the first woman to win the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and the first woman to qualify first at a U.S. Nationals.
In 2017, Force became the second woman to win the NHRA championship behind the aforementioned Shirley Muldowney. The graduate of California State University Fullerton holds the distinction of having the ten fastest runs in NHRA drag racing history. However, in Top Fuel racing, being the fastest does not always equate to victory if you are beat off the line. Watch her fastest runs below.
She enters the weekend at Texas in third behind Justin Ashley and Steve Torrance, but well within striking distance with three races to go.
To put these two racer's accomplishments in context, let's look at the cars they command to get down the track as they do.
NHRA Top Fuel dragsters are 25-foot long chrome-molybdenum steel-tubed frames weighing 2330 pounds (1056.9 kg) when race ready. The nitro-methane-burning supercharged engines are capable of producing upwards of 12,000 horsepower, propelling the dragster from a standstill to 100 miles per hour (160.9 km/h) in 0.8 seconds to top speeds exceeding 335 miles per hour (539.1 km/h). Drivers are subjected to force exceeding 5G's throughout the 1000-foot run (304.8 meters).
Pro Stock cars on the other hand are 'all motor', meaning they do not incorporate any sort of turbo- or supercharging. The 2350-pound (1066 kg) car frame is of the same chrome-molybdenum steel tubing as their dragster kin and is covered by a carbon-fiber body designed after factory models such as Camaros, Mustangs, et al. Their 500 cubic-inch (8.2 l) engines produce 1500 horsepower achieving top speeds exceeding 210 miles per hour (337.96 km/h).
