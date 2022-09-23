Are Ram Trucks Built for Tailgating? This Witty Ad Says They Are

The 2022 season of college football is already in its fourth week, and things are heating up. Ram’s not going to miss out on this season, so it decided a new ad campaign would be a good idea. Their latest video is proof that the automaker takes tailgating seriously.
College football is a major phenomenon in the U.S. If you’re not familiar with it, then you should learn some things about it. It nurtures an unexpected level of interest in America, and game nights are a celebration for both winners and losers. It’s a competition, yes, but things are not that dramatic. Admittedly, in some cases, the situation could spiral out of control, but what competitive sport doesn’t have its fanatics, right?
Since Ram is looking to reach more customers with its updated identity and wants to establish itself as a truck maker that can provide the ideal vehicle needed for the perfect game night, the company made some hilarious clips that show their vehicles are suited for both winners and those that didn’t have a very good day on the field.
The newest video that just dropped shows fans enjoying their win in various circumstances, while those unhappy about their team not doing alright can just rev their V8 engine (even though it has a rev-limiter) until it covers up the chants and the music coming from the other side. It’s a clever yet fun way of putting a vehicle at the heart of a phenomenon met in many parts of the U.S. – tailgating.
People love spending time together when college football is around, and a truck that can handle all kinds of devices, drinks, and foods and can go wherever is something most Americans would like to have.
Ram is one of the official sponsors of the College Football Playoff in 2022, and it has been involved in this sport since 2018.
Now watch the latest video and share with us your thoughts about it down below.
