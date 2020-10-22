Arctic Trucks’ Gigantic Ford F-150 Lariat Is the Hulk of Pickups

When it comes to capable off-road and overlanding monstrosities that’ll be more than happy to tackle just about any terrain, the pros over at Arctic Trucks aren’t playing around. Over the years, these folks have developed a plethora of ruthless machines for those looking to conquer the wilderness behind a steering wheel. To be quite frank, it goes without saying these four-wheeled leviathans mean business!
As you browse their rugged range, you’ll stumble upon countless 4x4 behemoths that do a splendid job at looking seriously ominous, such as a menacing Toyota Tacoma and a downright brutal Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a humungous set of hoops, to name a couple.
Speaking of enormous wheels, they appear to be a signature design element for each and every one of Arctic Trucks’ conversions. And when I say ‘enormous’, I mean astronomical proportions-type enormous. I’ll tell you what, let’s take a minute to drool over one of AT’s most notable exploits. The venture in question is based on Ford’s vicious F-150 Lariat - a real MVP of the automotive realm’s pickup segment.
At the front, the entire structure is supported by an independent double wishbone setup, with coilover shock absorbers and stamped control arms. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken good care of by a leaf spring module that’ll have F-150's handling behave like a marvel. Each and every one of its wheels comes equipped with ventilated brake rotors for a healthy dose of stopping power.
Additionally, ABS is a standard feature on all four sides. Last but not least, the Blue Oval’s colossus has a curb weight of 4,946 lbs (2,243 kg). Let’s set things straight, the F-150 Lariat is no Raptor, but it’s certainly no toy, either.
These damn things weigh as much as 154 lbs (70 kg) - each, that is. Honestly, that rubber appears to have taken steroids for the past decade, if you ask me. Oh, and of course, the British manufacturer offers beefy fender flares and a pair of muscular side skirts to complement those staggering wheels.
Unfortunately, Emil Grimsson’s aftermarket enterprise hasn’t provided any other details on this fearsome all-terrain demon. As such, potential performance enhancements remain a mystery for the time being. Even so, I can’t help but admire this glorious titan.
Let me tell you, I’d just love to take it for a spin around the backcountry!
