Arcade Warplane Shooter Red Wings: American Aces Announced for PC and Switch

Red Wings: American Aces is a spin-off of another game developed by Polish studio All in! Games, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky. The game's main focus is the multiple online multiplayer modes, including local co-op, PvP, and solo modes. 8 photos



In solo mode, you can compete against nine other pilots and try to make it to the top of the scoreboard in Last Man Standing, Score Battle, or Time Battle modes. Additionally, local co-op is available for smaller fighter groups of one or two pilots for a more refined experience, which also includes a campaign mode with no less than 30 missions.



The campaign lets players relive, solo or with a friend, the



“This game is the second original title to come from All in! Games’ talented development team and it’s certainly not the last. We’re also working on developing another, bigger IP that we’ll be able to share more about in the coming months, so stay tuned,” said Piotr Zygadlo, CEO of All in! Games.



Red Wings: American Aces comes to fill a niche, as there are currently few other arcade aerial combat games out there that offer both local and online PvP and co-op. No firm release date has been announced for Red Wings: American Aces, but we do know it will come to PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch.



