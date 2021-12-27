Arcade Racer Speedway Racing Emulates the Thrills of Daytona USA on the PS5

With less than a week away from the end of the year, the gaming industry is taking a deep breath before unleashing the first major titles in 2022. Obviously, it means that we’re getting fewer game releases compared to the rest of the year.
Speedway Racing seems to be the last games of its genr coming out in 2021. Although it’s not really a brand-new game since Speedway Racing made its way to the Nintendo Switch back in February 2020, it’s the first time that PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play it.
An arcade racer that promises to emulate the thrills of Daytona USA, Speedway Racing didn’t receive glamorous reviews from the critics or players, on the contrary. However, if you’re looking for that type of “left-turn only” racing game, Speedway Racing might be able to scratch that itch.
First off, Speedway Racing is heavily inspired by NASCAR and Daytona USA, but don’t expect to game to be faithful to these iconic racing events. All sponsors' logos that appear in the game have had their names changed for obvious reasons, but the visuals remain quite accurate.
However, the way that developers chose to replace the original sponsor names feels like a major rip-off. Names like Mechilin (Michelin) and Mibol (Mobil) scattered throughout the game will probably make you laugh, but it does make Speedway Racing looks like a cheap clone.
Speedway Racing features six tracks (Orlando - Martinsville Speedway), Atlanta - Dover Motor Speedway), (Boston - Charlotte Motor Speedway), (Phoenix - Bristol Motor Speedway), (Sacramento - Richmond Raceway), (Seattle - Darlington Raceway), and four gameplay modes: arcade, championship, time trial, and multiplayer.
While you’ll be able to race with up to 3 friends in local multiplayer, you won’t be able to play with other players from around the world. On the bright side, Speedway Racing costs just $8, so if you own a PS5, it might be worth checking this one out.
An arcade racer that promises to emulate the thrills of Daytona USA, Speedway Racing didn’t receive glamorous reviews from the critics or players, on the contrary. However, if you’re looking for that type of “left-turn only” racing game, Speedway Racing might be able to scratch that itch.
First off, Speedway Racing is heavily inspired by NASCAR and Daytona USA, but don’t expect to game to be faithful to these iconic racing events. All sponsors' logos that appear in the game have had their names changed for obvious reasons, but the visuals remain quite accurate.
However, the way that developers chose to replace the original sponsor names feels like a major rip-off. Names like Mechilin (Michelin) and Mibol (Mobil) scattered throughout the game will probably make you laugh, but it does make Speedway Racing looks like a cheap clone.
Speedway Racing features six tracks (Orlando - Martinsville Speedway), Atlanta - Dover Motor Speedway), (Boston - Charlotte Motor Speedway), (Phoenix - Bristol Motor Speedway), (Sacramento - Richmond Raceway), (Seattle - Darlington Raceway), and four gameplay modes: arcade, championship, time trial, and multiplayer.
While you’ll be able to race with up to 3 friends in local multiplayer, you won’t be able to play with other players from around the world. On the bright side, Speedway Racing costs just $8, so if you own a PS5, it might be worth checking this one out.