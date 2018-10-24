Training and a Well Built Soyuz Capsule Saved Astronauts' Lives

Arc Vector Motorcycle to Rock the Road with Haptic Jacket and HUD Helmet

If we are to judge by the way in which newcomer motorcycle company Arc describes the Vector cafe racer motorcycle, one could easily say the bike is a motorcyclist’s God incarnated. 8 photos



But, if we take into account the limited amount of info released so far, ahead of the bike’s official debut at EICMA 2018 in Milan, on November 6, those big words might have something to them.



First, the bike. As most new entries to the market, it will be electric, with Arc hand-building the thing using a lightweight carbon-composite structure. Full specs and performance are yet to be released.



But it is perhaps not the bike itself that cpould be amazing, but what it can do beyond its road capabilities. Arc says Vector will come with never-before-seen technologies, meant to completely change the way in which a rider enjoys his trips.



First off, there’s the so-called Origin wear, which is, in essence, a haptic and for some reason armored jacket.



The jacket and its haptic mode can be programed in several different modes, including one called Euphoric, that allow it to play music “into you,” not unlike the Audio Bone headphones that play music straight into the wearer’s head, bypassing the ear.



Perhaps more useful is the fact that the jacket can act as an extension of the bike’s systems vibrating, for instance, when a potential hazard is detected.



Then there’s the connected Zenith helmet that features a head-up display inspired by fighter pilot technology. All the data previously obtained by looking down at the dials can now be made available through the vizor, right in front of the rider’s eyes.



The Arc Vector is the brainchild of a guy named Mark Truman, and is the result of a year’s work that allegedly involved people with previous roles within KTM, Ducati,



The Arc Vector is the brainchild of a guy named Mark Truman, and is the result of a year's work that allegedly involved people with previous roles within Aston Martin, Triumph, MotoGP and Formula 1.

Phrases like "the world's most advanced electric motorcycle," "the most efficient, safest and most fulfilling electric motorcycle," and "best-in-class performance and quality" and abundant in the company's press releases, and raise the expectation bar to possibly insurmountable heights.

