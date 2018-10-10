autoevolution
Arc Vector Electric Cafe Racer to Bring Agressive Silhouette to EICMA 2018

10 Oct 2018, 11:55 UTC
What do you get when you put into a room a man who claims he lead Jaguar Land Rover’s skunkworks division, an unnamed MotoGP chief engineer and an undisclosed number of analysis specialists?
An electric motorcycle, of course. But not just any electric motorcycle, but the “world’s first fully-electric café racer with Human Machine Interface (HMI),” as the company behind the project, Arc Vehicle, says in a statement released on Wednesday.

Arc Vehicle is a company the Internet appears to know little about. That’s because, says its leader, a man by the name Mark Truman, the company is only a year and a half old. That amount of time was not insufficient though to give birth to the bike pictured in the teaser above, one Arc calls Vector.

Apparently backed financially by Jaguar Land Rover’s investment fund InMotion Ventures, the Vector will be shown for the first time at the EICMA 2018 show in Milan, Italy, in November. Until then, just as little is known about the bike as about the company behind it.

But at least we have Mark Truman’s words to chew on for a while.

“Technology, performance, safety and experience come together like never before on two wheels.”

“The Vector is more than just the world’s most premium electric motorcycle; it’s the world’s first motorcycle with integrated multi-sensory HMI (Human Machine Interface), it’s an innovative heads-up display helmet, and it’s a tactile riding suit – all making up the most involving motorcycle experience on the market today.”

So, we have the world’s first bike with integrated multi-sensory HMI, whatever that means, on the one hand, and the shape of the bike that presents some of the meanest design lines portrayed on a new bike in recent times, on the other.

Enough reasons to look forward to the official unveiling a month or so from now.
