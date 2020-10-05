Arc Vector $117K Electric Motorcycle Back on the Cards with the Same Cool Design

Like so many other startups planning to bring a revolutionary vehicle to market, Arc's story has not been a straightforward one. Up until recently, it looked like the company was destined to join the ranks of those who tried and failed, but now there's a twist in the tale.
According to an MCN story, Mark Truman, the man who started everything back in 2018, has gone and purchased all assets related to the project four months ago in an attempt to resurrect it. Arc had previously gone bankrupt about a year ago, but not before trying to source the funds it needed on the Crowdcube platform.
The last-ditch attempt failed, so the whole Arc Vector name went dark for the better part of a year. Now, though, it looks as though the $117,000 ultra-exclusive electric motorcycle might be making a comeback with its creator taking the helm back in his hands.
"We had lots of interest after the administration, but nothing quite worked out," said Mark. "I decided to buy the assets myself four months ago. The project had come too far and had been too well received for me to not continue with it. The global support we had from people was astonishing and really left me with no other option."
Well, the specs of the Vector sure sounded juicy enough to make any news of the e-bike making a comeback absolutely welcome. The project also included two more special items, one being the HUD-enabled helmet that also acted as the vehicle's key, and the other a jacket with haptic feedback that could "tell you" what was behind and where through a "pat on the back".
According to Mark, the Vector is on course for a 2021 release. He says the first buyers should receive their bikes over the course of the next 12 months, adding that the first ten customers would also receive a "very special opportunity", though he doesn't go into any more detail.
If everything remains unchanged, the Arc Vector is going to be a very special bike indeed. The information on its specs is a little confusing, so don't take anything you read in the next paragraph as gospel. But even if it's not 100% exact, it's close and, as you'll see, that's enough to be impressed.
The Vector gets a 135 hp electric motor that's also good for a massive 292 lb-ft (395 Nm) maximum torque. Couple that with a total weight of 485 lbs (220 kg) thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber and a battery pack of just 16.8 kWh that's still enough to give it a maximum range of 271 miles (436 km), albeit according to the outdated NEDC cycle (362 miles/582 km - according to other sources). Even if it's 200 miles (320 km), it's still decent, especially when you consider the 3.2 seconds 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration time.
One of the coolest things about the Vector, however, has nothing to do with its performance. Given Mark's background as a designer, it should surprise no one that the Vector looks like no other bike out there. Its entire look is definitely arresting, but the one thing that will catch everyone's eye is the front swingarm suspension replacing the classic telescopic forks.
It's a little too early in the Vector's revival to make any predictions, but hopefully, Mark will manage to turn things around and bring this unique electric motorcycle to life. Even though its price is highly prohibitive and most of us will never get to see one, the thought alone of vehicles like this roaming the streets somewhere in the world is comforting enough.
