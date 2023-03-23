Arabella’s Outdoor Glass Bathroom Is Off-Grid Luxury on Another Level

We want to reconnect with nature and protect the environment, but without losing any of our creature comforts. Can sustainability and off-grid living be compatible with modern luxury? It seems to be possible, at least temporarily. The Arabella tiny cabin is here to give us a glimpse into a dreamy world that takes green living to a new level.
An off-grid vacation used to mean a rough adventure that few people could handle. These days, it’s not hard to find retreats in remote locations that reveal unexpected levels of comfort, that anyone would love. Places like this are trying to cater to the needs of those who want the best of both worlds – disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of city life for a while, and rediscovering nature, but not the rough way.
Australia is the perfect place for that, with its vast lands, rich vegetation and unique wildlife. A property of about 140 acres (56.6 hectares) close to the Kangaroo Valley, in New South Wales, is home to a gorgeous off-grid retreat, named Arabella.
It takes just two hours to drive there, from Sydney or Canberra, but it feels like another world. Hidden in the stunning natural paradise, you’ll find a tiny wooden cabin, with a generous deck. But that’s not all – just a few feet away, there’s an outdoor bathroom waiting, made entirely of glass.
The Arabella is entirely self-sufficient. Large tanks are used for collecting rain water, while solar power, batteries, and gas bottles are used for powering everything inside. There’s no Wi-Fi, but you do get phone service. And you can’t use any other appliance, because it could damage the battery. Plus, you need to stay mindful of energy and water consumption. This is what an off-grid vacation implies.
Arabella is a vacation cabin, not a permanent home. But it feels as welcoming as a real home. It boasts the rustic interior you’d expect, with an abundance of wood. It’s got a fully-operational kitchen, fitted with a two-burner stove and a bar fridge.
The countertop is spacious enough to double as a breakfast bar, and the best part is that you can stay connected to the outdoors even when you’re inside. That’s because the bi-fold windows open up completely, so that you can enjoy those great views and the fresh air, at all times.
The large windows all around flood it with light and, once again, bring the outdoors in. A tiny fireplace keeps things cozy when it gets chilly outside. Although off-grid, this tiny cabin comes with heat, hot water, and air conditioning, for all-weather comfort. It also includes a shower and a sink, but the main bathroom is actually the one outside.
We’ve seen a few tiny cabins built with glass walls, but an outdoor glass bathroom with a generous, free-standing bathtub is a rare luxury. Imagine relaxing in the bathtub, with a glass of champagne, surrounded by all that beauty. Whether you indulge in that during the day, or at night, by candlelight, it’s surely a memorable experience. This is basically a well-equipped modern bathroom, but a unique, mirrored capsule, at the same time.
Arabella was created by a hospitality company that specializes in off-grid, sustainable accommodation, under the CABN brand. This type of “eco-escape” seems to be a growing trend in various parts of the world. All of the CABN tiny homes, spread across Australia, follow the same principles – they’re handcrafted using natural materials, they’re completely self-sufficient, and they’re located in natural, secluded areas (although still reasonably close to major cities).
tiny house model, both off-grid and minimalistic. It only comes with the basic appliances, limited power supply, and simple accommodation.
The CABN X concept took things further, adding a bit of luxury to the core off-grid philosophy. A better battery system, larger water tanks, and generators were added to these elevates tiny cabins. They’re also fitted with a wider range of amenities, including coffee machines and toasters. But what makes the CABN X models luxurious are the modern bathrooms. In Arabella’s case, the outdoor glass bathroom makes it feel like a five-star resort.
In addition to these wooden tiny cabins, CABN also offers the CANVS vacation homes, with canvas walls instead of ones made of timber. They boast similar amenities, including king-size beds, en-suite bathrooms, kitchenettes, while also staying entirely off-grid.
Self-sufficient, sustainable tiny cabins like the CABN ones also have the advantage of being easy to move to different locations. But wherever it may go, Arabella needs to take that gorgeous bathroom with it – blurring the line between off-grid and luxury, just as it does with indoors and outdoors.
