Aptly-Named Black and Tan Gives the First-Gen Honda CB750 a Breathtaking Custom Allure

That Firestone rubber – known to prioritize form over function – might raise some eyebrows, but everything else about this build is a real treat.
Nowadays, you’ll rarely see bike-modding outfits use a first-generation CB750 as the basis for their projects, and such practice may even trigger certain individuals. Honda’s vintage game-changer became a desirable collector’s item and its second-hand market value grew steadily over time, despite it being sold in huge quantities back in the day. The CB750 was, however, ripe for customization a few years ago.
Built in 2016 by Analog Motorcycles of Harrison, Tennessee, the bespoke marvel we’re about to look at calls itself Black and Tan. It had been a partially modified 1974 MY CB750 Four prior to meeting Tony Prust and his squad, but the quality of work performed by the previous owner was questionable at best.
First, Analog repaired a cut in the bike’s frame, whose structural integrity would otherwise be under threat. The next step saw Tony’s experts outsource a replacement swingarm, as the original item had previously been lengthened in the shoddiest way imaginable. With this surgical procedure taken care of, the lads tightened the rear-end proportions by shortening, then looping the OEM subframe.
Up top lies a gorgeous saddle wrapped in tan leather, and you’ll now see knee indentations sculpted into the stock gas tank. We still encounter the factory side panels on the motorcycle’s flanks, but they’re devoid of any badges and embellished with three mesh-covered circular holes each. A chromed flip-up filler cap adorns the CB750’s fuel tank, while a minute fender rounds things out at the back.
Instead of attempting to revitalize the donor’s 736cc four-banger, Analog opted to have it swapped with a much fresher substitute, which was obtained from Wisconsin-based Cycle X. Subsequently, this new inline-four received Dynatek ignition hardware, K&N air filters, and an aftermarket four-into-one exhaust ending in a Cone Engineering silencer.
For a substantial improvement in the suspension department, Race Tech supplied premium fork springs and gold valve emulators, as well as a pair of GS-3 shock absorbers. Extra stopping power up front comes courtesy of a higher-spec master cylinder, a stainless-steel HEL brake line, and a drilled rotor from Godfreys Garage (no, we haven’t just missed an apostrophe).
The wheels were rebuilt with Buchanan’s spokes and nipples, while their rims got cloaked in vintage-looking Firestone tires. Glance over at the cockpit area, and you’ll notice a new handlebar mounted upside-down, sporting tan grips, Motone switches, and a single mirror on the left-hand side.
Bates-style lighting components occupy both poles, and instrumentation is kept simple by a solo aftermarket gauge. The whole ordeal was rewired through a Motogadget m-Unit control module, then it came time for Black and Tan to receive the final touches. Collaborators Kiel’s Kustoms and Brando jointly handled the paintwork as a grand finale, but the total cost of Analog’s venture hasn’t been disclosed.
Built in 2016 by Analog Motorcycles of Harrison, Tennessee, the bespoke marvel we’re about to look at calls itself Black and Tan. It had been a partially modified 1974 MY CB750 Four prior to meeting Tony Prust and his squad, but the quality of work performed by the previous owner was questionable at best.
First, Analog repaired a cut in the bike’s frame, whose structural integrity would otherwise be under threat. The next step saw Tony’s experts outsource a replacement swingarm, as the original item had previously been lengthened in the shoddiest way imaginable. With this surgical procedure taken care of, the lads tightened the rear-end proportions by shortening, then looping the OEM subframe.
Up top lies a gorgeous saddle wrapped in tan leather, and you’ll now see knee indentations sculpted into the stock gas tank. We still encounter the factory side panels on the motorcycle’s flanks, but they’re devoid of any badges and embellished with three mesh-covered circular holes each. A chromed flip-up filler cap adorns the CB750’s fuel tank, while a minute fender rounds things out at the back.
Instead of attempting to revitalize the donor’s 736cc four-banger, Analog opted to have it swapped with a much fresher substitute, which was obtained from Wisconsin-based Cycle X. Subsequently, this new inline-four received Dynatek ignition hardware, K&N air filters, and an aftermarket four-into-one exhaust ending in a Cone Engineering silencer.
For a substantial improvement in the suspension department, Race Tech supplied premium fork springs and gold valve emulators, as well as a pair of GS-3 shock absorbers. Extra stopping power up front comes courtesy of a higher-spec master cylinder, a stainless-steel HEL brake line, and a drilled rotor from Godfreys Garage (no, we haven’t just missed an apostrophe).
The wheels were rebuilt with Buchanan’s spokes and nipples, while their rims got cloaked in vintage-looking Firestone tires. Glance over at the cockpit area, and you’ll notice a new handlebar mounted upside-down, sporting tan grips, Motone switches, and a single mirror on the left-hand side.
Bates-style lighting components occupy both poles, and instrumentation is kept simple by a solo aftermarket gauge. The whole ordeal was rewired through a Motogadget m-Unit control module, then it came time for Black and Tan to receive the final touches. Collaborators Kiel’s Kustoms and Brando jointly handled the paintwork as a grand finale, but the total cost of Analog’s venture hasn’t been disclosed.