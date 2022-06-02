autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

Aptera Promises Gamma (Pre-Production) Vehicle Will Be Presented Very Soon

Home > News > Car Profile
2 Jun 2022, 11:09 UTC ·
In October 2021, Aptera produced the last of its Alpha prototypes, the Luna. It also clarified that it would make Beta units for multiple tests and eventually deliver the Gamma vehicles. These cars are pre-production vehicles, which should undergo reliability tests so that customers do not have issues when they receive their Delta (production) cars. In its May update, Aptera said the first Gamma solar trike would be revealed soon.
Aptera is close to presenting its first Gamma prototype, equivalent to a pre-production vehicle 15 photos
Aptera LunaAptera LunaAptera LunaAptera LunaAptera LunaAptera LunaAptera LunaAptera LunaAptera will have a steering yoke just like the Tesla Model S and Model X PlaidAptera will have a steering yoke just like the Tesla Model S and Model X PlaidAptera will have a steering yoke just like the Tesla Model S and Model X PlaidAptera will have a steering yoke just like the Tesla Model S and Model X PlaidAptera will have a steering yoke just like the Tesla Model S and Model X PlaidAptera will have a steering yoke just like the Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid
By soon we understand that we will see it until the end of June. Aptera also promised to disclose the final interior design of the car. We already know that it will feature a steering yoke. If Aptera did not make it have less than one turn from lock to lock, that might be the company’s first big mistake since it got back from the dead, similar to what Tesla did with the Model S and Model X. Let’s hope that this is not the case.

Aptera also announced that it had signed some crucial agreements to achieve mass production. One of them was with Yazaki, which is more than a mere supply deal. The Japanese wire harness, connector, and terminal supplier has an engineering partnership with Aptera to develop the best solutions for the electric trike. Avoiding unnecessary wires and connectors will make the vehicle lighter and more reliable.

Strangely, Aptera also said that it would source “distributed drive platform technologies” from Elaphe. The Slovenian company produces the in-wheel motors Aptera has used since the first Alpha vehicle presented by Aptera, so it was only natural that they would stick together until production started and years after that. Apparently, the big news about the deal is that high-series manufacturing will begin in Slovenia and then move to the U.S.

We assumed that the Aptera would already use locally-made in-wheel motors due to costs. Elaphe probably preferred to check how demand would be before investing in an American facility. Curiously, Elaphe is also the supplier for Lordstown Motors. Theoretically, it already has enough reasons to build a factory in the U.S.

The last agreement Aptera disclosed was with Red Viking. This company will help the startup in its assembly lines with AGV (automated guided vehicles). Instead of a traditional production system with a double belt conveyor, the AGVs will transport the light Aptera bodies around the factory, which will make it much more flexible and require lower investments.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: The gallery presents images of Aptera's Alpha prototypes.

Aptera solar car Solar trike energy efficiency Elaphe Yasaki Red Viking
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories