Aptera Luna Lands on YouTube Teasing Those Wanting to Move to Mars

Aptera said it would have three Alpha prototypes before it started developing its Beta vehicles. After the Noir (black) and Sol (white), we were just waiting to see Luna (silver), which was released with a provocative YouTube video teasing billionaires that want to make tourism in space and settle on Mars.
According to Aptera’s video, the Luna proves there are multiple worlds to explore right here on Earth. In that sense, the company agrees with Prince William, who recently told BBC that “we need the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”
We have no idea if Luna’s video was made with that in mind or if it was just a happy coincidence for the brand. The fact is that both speeches matched perfectly. In Aptera’s case, the world to explore is that of energy efficiency.
The drag coefficient of only 0.13 is way lower than the lowest one for a production car: the Mercedes-Benz EQS presents a cx of 0.20. It is also built with composites, which makes it extremely light. That’s why the company promotes the solar panels on the vehicle as “Never Charge.” In places with good solar exposure, it can reach more than 40 miles of range only with sunlight.
Being Aptera’s latest Alpha prototype does not mean that production is anywhere nearer. The company will now build ten Beta prototypes, which are meant for crash testing. The Gamma prototypes are like pre-production cars, while the Delta development phase corresponds to the production vehicles.
As Jason Hill – Vehicle Designer at Aptera – said in a Q&A published on the company’s website, Beta vehicles will also incorporate “packaging and comfort improvements, and several refinements for the interior design including seating, door panel and instrument panel.” As Aptera’s FWD option, the Luna is the first example of the derivative that will eventually reach 1,000 miles of range with a 100 kWh battery pack.
