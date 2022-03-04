Aptera Debunks Myths About Its Solar Trike in New Video

Aptera decided to break the mold when it comes to personal transportation with a vehicle focused on spending the least possible amount of energy moving. It went even further by making this trike generate its own energy with solar cells. Predictably, that raised some doubts about the vehicle that Aptera decided to debunk with a new video.
The most important one seems to be about having to wear a helmet inside the trike. Aptera brought up this myth and denied that the vehicle is considered a motorcycle. Legally speaking, the solar trike is an autocycle. Unfortunately, wearing a helmet or not depends on state legislation, and Aptera did not get into the details. It just mentioned that some states might require that.
We searched for the answer for you. According to NCSL.org, thirteen states in the U.S. demand people to drive autocycles with helmets. The good news is that twelve of them waive that requirement if the autocycle presents a fully enclosed cabin – which is Aptera’s case – or roll cages to protect them should the vehicle flip.
New Hampshire is the only exception, meaning that Aptera owners in that state or people that travel to it will have to use helmets. That gives these guys time to ask lawmakers to be more flexible and make an exception for vehicles like the solar trike. That’s something the other twelve states already do.
Quincy, Aptera’s digital marketing manager, said that being an autocycle gives the Aptera some advantages. Access to the HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lane in California and other states that adopt them is one of the most relevant. Quincy also said lower insurance also comes with the package.
The video also debunks the idea that the Aptera is not a roomy vehicle. Although it is a two-seater, the question is that it offers 25 cubic feet (708 liters). Aptera says it is 60% more cargo space than a Honda Accord and 20% more than a Toyota Prius. Offering a two-seater had a purpose: Aptera knows most vehicles move around with only one person – the driver – most of the time.
In our previous article about the company, we told our readers that Aptera seemed to be working on a new vehicle. Development engineers suggested that in a video, and we’d bet this new vehicle will be able to accommodate more people with the same energy-efficiency principles. If not now, that is certainly in the cards: Aptera cannot aim to prosper based on a single product.
The third myth Aptera wanted to refute related to visibility. Some people claimed that the driver would not be able to see the front wheel covers. In a wide vehicle like the Aptera, that could mean that the driver could hit it in obstacles or scratch the wheels around. Quincy shared the driver view in the video, and we can see the left wheel cover. The right one does not appear, so we are not sure it is visible.
The other two myths Aptera tried to dismiss relate to parking issues and getting food and beverages through the tiny side windows. The first relates to the solar trike being 88 inches (2.24 meters) wide. The company showed it would fit in America’s wide parking spaces. In Europe, Asia, and South American markets, Apteras will have a problem not only parking but also circulating in some of the narrow lanes and roads that are so common in these places.
Getting a big cup is also a pretty typical American issue. Most other customers will wonder how to get a fast food pack in drive-thrus. The best option will probably be to park the Aptera anywhere it fits and have food at the restaurant whenever possible. Energy efficiency predictably comes with a cost. Aptera customers are certainly willing to pay it.
