Aptera Buys Andromeda Interfaces Inc. to Create Its Human-Machine Interface

The first attempt to create an Aptera started in 2005 and ended in 2011. In 2007, a new company was created while working for Aptera: Andromeda Interfaces Inc. Fast forward to 2022, Andromeda is the new Aptera’s latest acquisition.
Aptera disclosed the all-equity deal and said that Andromeda was a natural choice because of its drive about energy efficiency. The HMI (human-machine interface) specialist developed something called Energy Tipster. This functionality shows ways to drive in an energy-saving manner thanks to a map that presents the places the car can reach with its instantaneous and potential energy capacity.
The acquisition makes a lot of sense for a company that knows that software will be crucial from now on. Andromeda apparently is making good progress with what Aptera calls CID (Central Infotainment Display), the central screen that seems to be a Tesla ICE with some tweaks. Aptera cars also use the same charging standard as Tesla, which may be a sign that they will be able to charge at Superchargers. The decision to give the Aptera a steering yoke reinforces the impression of close contact with Tesla.
According to Brian Gallagher – Andromeda’s co-founder – being part of Aptera will help his company speed up the development of its HMI so that it will be ready for the electric trike’s SOP (start of production). The fact that Andromeda will keep current customers such as Vantage Vehicles and Viridi Parente gives Aptera another source of revenue and turns it into a supplier, something that can be strategically important in the future. BYD is a good example of that.
If Aptera owners enjoy what Andromeda is creating, that alone could help the company license the use of the Energy Tipster to other carmakers. Commercial fleets could probably have meaningful benefits with the system, saving energy and making the most of what their vehicles’ battery packs can store.
Aptera is currently using Beta vehicles to finish the development of its electric trike. It has recently moved to Carlsbad, where production should begin before the end of the year. We just hope the Energy Tipster allows the customer to choose different fonts for the speed and gear selector than that the screenshot Aptera shared shows – or that the company just skips the one it is currently using. A usability study is mandatory before the EV is ready to hit its buyers’ driveways.
