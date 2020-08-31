Down to Earth Super Yacht Turquoise Go is 253 Ft of Pure Palpable Luxury

After the RSV4, it’s Tuono’s turn to be honored with a track-only limited edition.

Aprilia Tuono V4 X Is Here to Dominate the Racetrack





As of today, the reputed firm is preparing to delight us with yet another glorious machine; the Tuono V4 X. This ferocious animal comes as a track-only variant of Aprilia’s Tuono V4 1100 Factory, and it looks ready to devour the tarmac.



On the other hand, the standard model remains one hell of a ride! It is brought to life by an unforgiving four-stroke V4 engine with four valves per cylinder and a displacement of 1077cc. The liquid-cooled DOHC powerplant is capable of producing as much as 175 hp at 11,000 rpm, along with a toque output of up to 89 pound-feet (121 Nm) at 9,000 rpm.







Speaking of wheels, the whole structure crawls on a pair of 17-inch three-spoke aluminum rims, equipped with 120/70 ZR rubber, 330 mm (13 inches) aluminum brake discs and Brembo M50 four-piston radial calipers at the front, accompanied by a 200/55 ZR tire, a single 220 mm (8.66 inches) rotor and two-piston caliper at the back.



In terms of the track-ready Tuono V4 X, it features a plethora of carbon fiber components, covered in delicious Bol d’Or livery. Thanks to all the carbon fiber goodness, the bike is significantly lighter, although its overall shape remains mostly unaltered. It weighs no more than 366 lbs (166 kg) dry, in comparison to the road-legal model’s 408 lbs (185 kg). Honestly, to call that impressive would be an understatement!







Tuono V4 X is powered by a derivative of RSV4 1100 Factory’s four-stroke monster that’ll generate an astronomical 221 ponies at the crankshaft. An Akrapovic titanium exhaust system is joined by a carbon fiber muffler and a Spring air filter, enabling the feral V4 colossus to breathe with ease.



To continue the trend set in 2019 with the RSV4 X, Aprilia will only be producing 10 copies of this breathtaking superbike. Each of these will be priced at an eye-watering €35,000 ($41,680 as per current exchange rates).



