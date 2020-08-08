Benda BD700 Looks Seriously Mean in These Patent Images

You might remember this beast from EICMA 2019.

Aprilia Tuono 660 Nearing Production





To top things off, the Italian firm has remained mostly faithful to the initial concept with the production version for the RS 660, which has been revealed a year later. To call it ‘highly anticipated’ would be an understatement, considering the amount of excitement it’s managed to stir!



But Aprilia is just getting started. In 2019, they stunned EICMA with yet another fantastic concept: the glorious Tuono 660.







While the company (for some odd reason) insisted that the Tuono 660 is a mere concept, as opposed to a motorcycle they plan on producing in the near future, certain details hinted that this little monster was way more than just a concept.



For example, it was already provided with passenger pegs; something you won’t exactly see on the vast majority of concept bikes. Long story short, it was only one license plate, two mirrors and a few turn signals away from being a fully road-legal motorcycle.







The most considerable tweaks are to be spotted in Tuono 660’s belly area. We would guess that they’re intended to make room for an emissions-legal exhaust, along with its catalytic converter. The belly pan appears to be slightly larger and has been provided with an additional vent, while its sides have been raised to hide the exhaust.



A clue as to the catalytic converter’s presence can be seen in a noticeable bulge that appears where the exhaust header enters the belly pan, a placement which would make perfect sense, as it would allow the engine’s heat to quickly bring it to an operating temperature. This would also begin to explain the need for an extra vent underneath the pan.







What we do know for sure is that Tuono’s engine is a 94 hp variation of RS 660’s. The latter is expected to hit showrooms later this year, with Tuono 660 following in 2021. That same year,



