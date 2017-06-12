autoevolution

Aprilia Reveals 2018 Dorsoduro 900

 
12 Jun 2017
by
Aprilia is happy to announce a new motorcycle born with the sole objective of providing tons of fun on the road by combining what’s best from sport bikes and supermotards. Everyone, welcome the 2018 Dorsoduro 900!
The new bike’s design plays a significant role in the fun-giving part, as the development team spent a lot of time in reducing the superstructures down to a minimum. The backbone of the new Dorsoduro 900 is a steel trellis combined with aluminum plates, a technology which is directly inspired from the company’s experienced in the Supermoto World Championship.

The trellis upper part in steel tubing (now painted red, like the saddle support frame) is combined with wide aluminum lateral plates using special, high-resistance bolts. The result is an extremely rigid and lightweight structure, the best solution for taking full advantage of the revamped capacity of the 900 cc V-twin.

Another distinctive feature is the lateral positioning of the shock absorber which leaves precious space for an optimal exhaust layout. The shock is connected to an aluminum swingarm that has been adapted to withstand the asymmetrical stress.

The front end rests on a new Kayaba fork which is 450 grams lighter and can be adjusted for spring preload. A new pair of three-split-spoke rims complete the package and are more than 2 kg lighter than the ones on the previous Dorsoduro 750, increasing handling and acceleration.

Based on the old 750 cc V-twin, the new engine grew to 900 cc thanks to a bigger stroke. Maximum power of 95 HP is now reached at 8,750 rpm while torque grows from 82 Nm at 4,500 rpm to 90 Nm at 6,500.

Those are not the only changes to the engine as it also got redesigned pistons for less friction, rebalanced new crankshaft, more efficient semi-dry carter lubrication system, new injectors, redesigned exhaust, and new ECU with ride-by-wire throttle.

A full range of accessories dedicated to sport and touring is available for the 2018 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900 as well. You can count on billet aluminum brake and clutch reservoir covers, brake and clutch levers, CNC mirrors, comfort saddle, side panniers, tank bag, and more.
