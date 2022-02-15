Apple’s Google Maps Rival Brings New Features to More Users Worldwide

We’ve known for a while that Apple Maps is getting better, but on the other hand, the availability of new features remained incredibly limited across the world.
So unless you live in the United States, trying out the latest updates for Apple Maps is something extremely difficult, as the rollout in the rest of the world takes place at a really slow pace.
In the last few days, however, Apple has released certain new features to more non-U.S. regions, therefore making progress in its attempt to provide iPhone users with a native replacement to Google Maps.
First and foremost, live transit information appears to be live in Melbourne. Several users have confirmed that trains can already be tracked live in Apple Maps, but for some reason, not everybody sees this update just yet. This can mean one of two things: either Apple is still experimenting with the live transit in Melbourne or the company has already started the rollout but uses a phased approach.
Then, it looks like the satellite imagery has recently been updated in France, while others claim public transportation information is also available in Hungary.
I’m also seeing reports that Apple has recently debuted 3D maps in Toronto, but once again, this feature appears to be available only to a few users, so the company is most likely still experimenting with this update.
At this point, it’s pretty clear that Apple Maps is expanding to more regions, yet we can’t help but remind that many of the features Apple is only now rolling out to users have been there in Google Maps for a long time.
On the other hand, the competition is a good thing, and Apple insisting on making Apple Maps a better service helps us in the long term as well.
As usual, if you noticed any Apple Maps update in your region, make sure you drop us a line in the comment box after the jump.
In the last few days, however, Apple has released certain new features to more non-U.S. regions, therefore making progress in its attempt to provide iPhone users with a native replacement to Google Maps.
First and foremost, live transit information appears to be live in Melbourne. Several users have confirmed that trains can already be tracked live in Apple Maps, but for some reason, not everybody sees this update just yet. This can mean one of two things: either Apple is still experimenting with the live transit in Melbourne or the company has already started the rollout but uses a phased approach.
Then, it looks like the satellite imagery has recently been updated in France, while others claim public transportation information is also available in Hungary.
I’m also seeing reports that Apple has recently debuted 3D maps in Toronto, but once again, this feature appears to be available only to a few users, so the company is most likely still experimenting with this update.
At this point, it’s pretty clear that Apple Maps is expanding to more regions, yet we can’t help but remind that many of the features Apple is only now rolling out to users have been there in Google Maps for a long time.
On the other hand, the competition is a good thing, and Apple insisting on making Apple Maps a better service helps us in the long term as well.
As usual, if you noticed any Apple Maps update in your region, make sure you drop us a line in the comment box after the jump.