Apple’s CarPlay Is About to Get Some Very Anticipated Improvements

Apple is getting ready to release a new iPhone operating system update, and the good news is CarPlay is also part of the fun this time.
iOS 15.2 has already reached the release candidate stage, which means the parent company has picked a build to be released to production devices, and it’s now conducting last-minute testing to make sure everything is running properly.
Developers have already been provided with this release candidate, and now that we’re closing the moment Apple plans to give the go-ahead for all devices, the company decided to publish the full changelog and let us know what exactly is new in this update.
iOS 15.2 is therefore coming with lots of changes, including several aimed at CarPlay users.
First and foremost, Apple says the debut of iOS 15.2 witnesses the expansion of the Apple Maps overhaul. So with this release, the enhanced city maps provided by the app and including an astonishing level of details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and crosswalks are launching for more users.
And while this Apple Maps expansion is clearly good news, there’s something else that CarPlay users might be even more excited about.
It’s a fix specifically aimed at the Now Playing interface and which has proved to be quite buggy in the last few weeks. Users discovered that in some cases, the Now Playing card wasn’t updating for certain apps, and now the Cupertino-based tech giant kind of admits the operating system itself was the culprit.
After installing this update, the Now Playing info should therefore load correctly for all apps.
And last but not least, Apple says this iPhone update should also resolve HomeKit scenes that include a garage door which may not be able to run from CarPlay if the device is locked.
Apple hasn’t yet provided an ETA as to when iOS 15.2 is projected to launch for all users, but there’s a good chance the update goes live next week.
