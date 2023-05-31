Apple Watch Alerts Police of Major Crash, This Time for Good Reason

Apple's life-saving technology keeps making the headlines, as it helps users reach out to emergency teams whenever they're involved in major crashes.
Unfortunately, today's story doesn’t end well, but on the other hand, it proves that Apple's crash detection systems work properly despite so many false alarms.
Police in Ohio recently praised the Apple Watch for alerting the first responders about a major crash that took place in the area of I-71 north and I-270. The smartwatch detected the accident and dialed 911 automatically, providing the dispatchers with the exact coordinates where the vehicle was located.
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra use onboard sensors to detect a crash. The accelerometer can detect sudden stops, while the gyroscope helps figure out whether you've been involved in a rollover. The smartwatch then asks for input from the wearer.
If no response is given, the Apple Watch assumes the owner might be unconscious following the crash, so it proceeds to dial 911 and alert emergency contacts configured on the device. The 911 operators are provided with a generic message that includes the coordinates of the presumed accident, so they can precisely determine the location.
In this case, police officers from Grove City turned to drones to find the location, with a Chevrolet Spark eventually discovered in a ravine. After pulling the car, they discovered that the crash was fatal for one person, while another one was found in critical condition.
Apple's crash detection systems aren't necessarily flawless, as the same technology has previously caused a flood of false alarms for emergency services in several regions. The sensors incorrectly detected certain movements as potential accidents (such as falling when skiing), eventually alerting the first responders of a crash. Given these false alarms happened during skiing or on rollercoaster rides, the owners failed to notice the request for input, so the watch proceeded to dial 911.
The new technology is available only on the latest-generation Apple Watch models and iPhones. At the same time, Apple has also equipped its new phones with emergency communication via satellite, allowing the iPhones to reach out for help even in places with very limited or no cellular reception at all.
Needless to say, Apple isn't the only company that offers such capabilities, as other tech giants also equipped their devices with crash detection systems. For instance, Google's Pixel lineup of phones also boasts car crash detection, being able to call emergency services when it determines that you might have been involved in an accident. The feature works similarly to the one on the iPhone, using the onboard sensors to detect sudden stops and potential rollovers when you drive. Samsung also sports car crash detection on the latest-generation smartphones.
