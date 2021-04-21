Apple to Release Its Waze-Like Update Next Week

5 Apple Maps, the New Waze: Speed Camera Alerts Launch for More Users

Sending a report on Apple Maps will work not only on the iPhone but on CarPlay too, and the feature will also support voice commands for hands-free interaction. In other words, Siri can do the whole thing for you, and this makes perfect sense given you’ll sometimes have to send a report while driving and taking your eyes off the road for the whole thing is a big no-no. More specifically, Apple Maps is also going after Waze, with an upcoming software update to add incident reporting capabilities similar to the ones in the Google-owned app.One of the reasons people use Waze is because it’s incredibly accurate, as it can display the location of speed traps, traffic jams, accidents, or hazards on the road in real time, all using the community as the engine powering it. Users themselves send all these reports, so in theory, you get the most accurate picture on what’s on the road ahead by just checking the Waze app.Apple too liked this idea, so Apple Maps is going to receive incident reporting as well in the upcoming iOS 14.5 software update for the iPhone. The company has recently shipped the release candidate build for testers and is now projected to give the go-ahead for the public launch as soon as the next week.Apple Maps users will be able to report accidents and speed traps on the map, but just as expected, the feature would only be available in the United States at first.Most likely, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already working on expanding it to more locations, but of course, no information in this regard is available right now.Sending a report on Apple Maps will work not only on the iPhone but on CarPlay too, and the feature will also support voice commands for hands-free interaction. In other words, Siri can do the whole thing for you, and this makes perfect sense given you’ll sometimes have to send a report while driving and taking your eyes off the road for the whole thing is a big no-no.