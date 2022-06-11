Apple Should Stay Away From Building Cars, Stick to Apple CarPlay

More Editorials:

Why Do We Have to Contend With Nosy SUVs and Can't Have Bonkers U.S. Cars?

EVs Killed the Roadster Fun, but Roadsters Sparked the EV Revolution

There's No Place for BMW M in the All-Electric Era – Yet

Lack of Money for EV Startups Means Legacy Automakers Are Occupying EV Space

Renault Scenic Vision Is the 2030 EV I'd Like to Buy Right Now – Only With LFP Cells