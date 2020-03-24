Apple Releases Major iPhone Update with New CarPlay Features, Here’s What’s New

iOS 13.4 is now available for download on all supported iPhone models (iPhone 6s and newer), and it can be installed from Settings > General > Software Update.In addition to the improvements that it brings to iPhones, the new iOS version also comes with goodies for CarPlay that have until now been tested as part of several beta builds.The most important is support for third-party navigation apps on the dashboard view of CarPlay. If until now this dashboard only displayed Apple Maps, beginning with iOS 13.4, users can also pin navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze, both of which are rather popular on CarPlay.The new iOS version also introduces new phone cars on the dashboard. The phone information now adapts to what happens on the screen – for example, if the navigation card is active, the phone card switches to a small mode with only essential information displayed, such as contact information and phone call time; a large phone car mode is also offered with additional information about an active call.Most likely, the new iOS update will also include fixes for CarPlay users, especially as users have been complaining of various problems after the most recent updates.In addition to iOS 13.4, Apple is also working on a new major iOS update due in the fall. Called iOS 14, this major update is expected to be previewed by Apple itself at WWDC in June, with a beta build to be shipped to testers shortly after the conference.The public rollout of iOS 14 will most likely kick off in September, as per Apple’s typical release calendar. More information on what’s to come in iOS 14 for CarPlay users will obviously surface at a later time.