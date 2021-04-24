Apple One Rendered as the Electric SUV the iPhone Maker Is Unlikely to Launch

Everybody knows Apple is already working on a car, and while most people think it’d land in the form of a sedan, digital artist Jan Peisert proposes a different approach.
His last video provides us with a closer look at Apple One and Apple One Sport, two versions of an electric SUV which he believes would make sense to be launched by the American company.
While we won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see in the video embedded below and the gallery included in the article, it’s worth noting the envisioned SUV is packed with technology, including features like wireless technology and retractable side-view cameras.
In the meantime, Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to its EV project, though an analyst believes the company is likely to acknowledge the work on a car as early as this summer.
And it’s all because the project is slowly evolving, and the iPhone maker has reached the point where it’s looking for a partner to manufacture the car. Rumor has it a joint venture between LG and Magna could be in charge of the Apple Car production, with a prototype expected in 2024 at the earliest.
Several reliable Apple analysts with access to the company’s supply chain have previously said the Apple Car could eventually see the daylight in 2024 or 2025, as the Cupertino-based tech firm wants to make sure its technology is ready for mass adoption first in the United States and then gradually in more international markets too.
The production of the Apple Car is expected to be limited in the first months after the launch, but it could then gain more traction to turn the company into a $3 trillion business by 2023.
After Huawei and Xiaomi, analysts also expect other tech firms to expand into the EV battle, including search giant Google.
While we won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see in the video embedded below and the gallery included in the article, it’s worth noting the envisioned SUV is packed with technology, including features like wireless technology and retractable side-view cameras.
In the meantime, Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to its EV project, though an analyst believes the company is likely to acknowledge the work on a car as early as this summer.
And it’s all because the project is slowly evolving, and the iPhone maker has reached the point where it’s looking for a partner to manufacture the car. Rumor has it a joint venture between LG and Magna could be in charge of the Apple Car production, with a prototype expected in 2024 at the earliest.
Several reliable Apple analysts with access to the company’s supply chain have previously said the Apple Car could eventually see the daylight in 2024 or 2025, as the Cupertino-based tech firm wants to make sure its technology is ready for mass adoption first in the United States and then gradually in more international markets too.
The production of the Apple Car is expected to be limited in the first months after the launch, but it could then gain more traction to turn the company into a $3 trillion business by 2023.
After Huawei and Xiaomi, analysts also expect other tech firms to expand into the EV battle, including search giant Google.