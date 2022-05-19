Apple Music Now Available in Most 2022MY Audi Cars, Say Hello to Over 90 Million Songs

Forget about your local radio stations and say hello to Apple Music, a premium music streaming subscription service on its way to becoming available in nearly all 2022 model year Audi cars. Users can now access their subscription in an intuitive manner, directly from their Audi’s MMI infotainment screen.
To be clear, you’ll be able to access Apple Music wirelessly, without having to use a USB connector or Bluetooth for that matter.
Once you link up an active subscription to the vehicle, you can start browsing through a catalogue of some 90 million songs, not to mention tens of thousands of playlists, plus hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, personalized mixes and genre stations, without any pesky ads in the way.
“Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple,” said Audi product marketing boss, Christiane Zorn.
“For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space.”
Furthermore, vehicles already out on the road without Apple Music will get an automatic over-the-air update. In order to activate the service, all you have to do is open the app via your infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions.
New Audi models also come with Apple CarPlay support, where drivers can connect their iPhone wirelessly (or via USB) and do all sorts of useful things like making calls or sending and receiving messages, just by tapping the display or by using Siri voice control.
Lastly, if you already own a flagship-spec Audi, like say the e-tron GT, you can enjoy Apple Music via the car’s exceptional Bang & Olufsen sound system, featuring 16 speakers - including 3D sound speakers, a center speaker and a subwoofer.
