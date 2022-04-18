Apple Looks Ready to Launch New-Generation Apple Maps Features for More Users

Apple is working around the clock on building a better Google Maps rival, and while the company’s efforts don’t produce any improvements at the pace users out there are expecting, there’s no doubt that Apple Maps is getting better and better.
The 3D navigation support is clearly one of the biggest improvements in a long time, as it allows drivers to figure out where they are in a more straightforward manner.
Furthermore, such an update completely overhauls the navigation experience, though it continues to be limited to the iPhone and to users in specific regions.
Apple is currently working on addressing the latter, with the availability slowly but surely expanding to new locations across the world.
Most recently, an updated set of 3D models has launched in Spain, with Madrid and possibly Barcelona likely to get the new city experience sooner rather than later.
Of course, Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on everything, but we should all expect an announcement in this regard in the coming weeks.
Elsewhere, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has also expanded the support for cycling directions to more states in the U.S. while also launching navigation updates, including toll information, for users in Brazil.
Without a doubt, Apple Maps is getting better, and at first glance, it looks like the parent company is working on multiple fronts specifically to build a more advanced Google Maps alternative.
In the meantime, however, Google Maps is also getting a ton of refinements, some of them even inspired by its Apple rival. Earlier this month, Google announced that Google Maps would be updated with support for traffic light and stop sign information, something that debuted in Apple Maps a long time ago.
However, given Apple’s slow release pace, the feature is yet to be available for everybody out there, so there’s a good chance Google’s update would reach broad availability before Apple completes the global rollout.
