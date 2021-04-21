Apple Expected to Confirm Apple Car Project in Just a Few Months

We’ve known for a while that Apple is working on a car, but so far, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained completely tight-lipped on all details regarding this project.
And this isn’t necessarily surprising, as Apple is a company that’s become famous for its FBI-like secrecy, all in an attempt to prevent leaks and keep all projects away from our eyes and ears until the public launch.
But rumors about the Apple Car have been swirling around the web for quite some time, and now Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes it’s all just a matter of time until the iPhone maker actually acknowledges the project publicly.
While this is something that Apple almost never does, the analyst believes the company must unveil at least some tidbits because it has to “lay the groundwork for an Apple Car.”
Of course, seeing Apple acknowledging that it’s working on a car would be totally unexpected, and if anything, there’s a chance we might actually see the Cupertino-based firm dropping some vague hints that it’s exploring a possible expansion in other markets.
In the meantime, it looks like Apple has already found someone to take care of the manufacturing process of the car. After failed talks with Hyundai, Nissan, and other traditional carmakers, Apple started exploring other approaches, including working with Foxconn for the production of its EV.
Eventually, however, it’s believed Apple reached an agreement with LG and Magna, as the two companies would set up a new joint venture specifically for the manufacturing of electric cars.
Ives believes Apple wouldn’t launch a consumer before 2024, though we expect a prototype to see the daylight either in 2022 or in 2023, especially if the partnership with LG-Magna goes through. For the time being, however, Apple just wants to remain tight-lipped on its car ambitions, so take everything with a healthy pinch of salt.
But rumors about the Apple Car have been swirling around the web for quite some time, and now Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes it’s all just a matter of time until the iPhone maker actually acknowledges the project publicly.
While this is something that Apple almost never does, the analyst believes the company must unveil at least some tidbits because it has to “lay the groundwork for an Apple Car.”
Of course, seeing Apple acknowledging that it’s working on a car would be totally unexpected, and if anything, there’s a chance we might actually see the Cupertino-based firm dropping some vague hints that it’s exploring a possible expansion in other markets.
In the meantime, it looks like Apple has already found someone to take care of the manufacturing process of the car. After failed talks with Hyundai, Nissan, and other traditional carmakers, Apple started exploring other approaches, including working with Foxconn for the production of its EV.
Eventually, however, it’s believed Apple reached an agreement with LG and Magna, as the two companies would set up a new joint venture specifically for the manufacturing of electric cars.
Ives believes Apple wouldn’t launch a consumer before 2024, though we expect a prototype to see the daylight either in 2022 or in 2023, especially if the partnership with LG-Magna goes through. For the time being, however, Apple just wants to remain tight-lipped on its car ambitions, so take everything with a healthy pinch of salt.