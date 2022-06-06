Apple Copies Another Google Maps Feature, Makes It Just a Little Bit Better

It’s no longer a secret that Apple is trying to make Apple Maps a more advanced Google Maps competitor, and many of the recent improvements announced by the company push the app a step further in this mission.
Today at WWDC, however, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced a new Apple Maps feature that’s not necessarily supposed to make its service better than Google Maps but to actually allow it to offer similar functionality.
The company has therefore introduced multi-stop routing in Apple Maps, which essentially means users can set up more complex navigation routes before leaving on a journey. Furthermore, the routes can also be created on Mac and then synced with the iPhone for a more straightforward experience.
In case you’re wondering who needs multi-stop routing, well, quite a lot of drivers actually do. But the best example is someone who is working in the delivery business, as Apple Maps now makes it a lot more convenient to go from one place to another without having to reconfigure the navigation after every stop.
As said, Google Maps also offers similar capabilities, but Apple has tried to make its version more useful by increasing the maximum number of stops allowed in the app.
Apple Maps therefore supports a maximum of 15 stops, whereas Google Maps only allows users to configure up to 9 stops before starting the navigation. Google Maps also allows multi-stop destinations for all modes of transportation except public transit and flight.
The iPhone maker hasn’t offered any specifics as to when the feature is projected to go live and who is going to get it first, but there’s a chance users in the United States are prioritized. Apple has always focused on its domestic market as far as Apple Maps updates are concerned, though the multi-stop routing should go live across the world as well sooner rather than later.
